A US jury convicted Huawei and three affiliates on 12 charges including racketeering conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud, sanctions violations, and conspiring to steal trade secrets and obstruct justice. The case began with the 2018 detention of CFO Meng Wanzhou in Canada and ended with a trial that lasted more than two months.

A US jury on Tuesday convicted Huawei and three of its affiliates on 12 criminal counts, including racketeering conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud, sanctions violations, and conspiring to steal trade secrets and obstruct justice.

The verdict in Brooklyn Federal Court before US District Judge Ann M. Donnelly concluded a case that began in 2018 and reshaped Huawei's relationship with Western financial and technology sectors. The trial lasted more than two months. Prosecutors called more than 60 witnesses, while the defense called 15.

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Meng Wanzhou Detention Sparked Case

The case emerged in December 2018 when Meng Wanzhou, Huawei's chief financial officer and daughter of the company's founder, was detained in Canada on a US warrant, prompting a diplomatic crisis involving the United States, China, and Canada. The following year, the US government placed Huawei on a trade blacklist that restricted its access to US technology.

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Meng had been secretly indicted on charges of misleading an HSBC banker about Huawei's business in Iran so the company could move dollars in and out of Iran in violation of US sanctions. She fought extradition to the US for nearly three years before entering a deferred prosecution agreement and flying home to China to a hero's welcome. The charges against her were dropped.

She did not testify at trial, though an HSBC banker she met with in 2013 did testify. The 2018 indictment alleged that Huawei misled HSBC, Standard Chartered, and BNP Paribas about its business dealings in Iran. Prosecutors added new charges in 2020, including that Huawei conspired to steal trade secrets from US technology companies over two decades.

Trade Secret Theft Allegations Told

During the trial, prosecutors tried to prove Huawei stole source code from Cisco Systems for its routers, stole wireless telecommunications company Quintel's antenna technology, and hired a professor to gain access to a circuit board developed by semiconductor company CNEX. Jurors watched a video that, according to prosecutors, showed a Huawei employee slipping a piece of a T-Mobile testing robot into his backpack, and heard about a Huawei engineer sneaking into a Fujitsu booth at a trade show to photograph a device.

Prosecutors also gave jurors a statement attached to Meng's deferred prosecution agreement in which she acknowledged that the company illegally conducted business in Iran. Prosecutor Meredith Arfa told jurors during her closing argument that after the media started questioning Huawei's operations in Iran, so did Huawei's banks. Reuters stories in 2012 and 2013 helped expose Huawei's activities in Iran and were discussed during the trial.

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Defense Lawyer Challenges Prosecution Claims

Defense lawyer Brian Heberlig accused prosecutors during his closing argument of having cherry-picked a handful of disparate incidents to support their claim of a 20-year conspiracy. He argued that HSBC and the other banks knew about Huawei's business in Iran and were competing for Huawei's lucrative accounts. He said Huawei succeeded through hard work, innovation, and investment in research and development.

Experts have said the case has nonetheless not undermined Huawei's business, as the company diversified and emerged as a key player in China's push for artificial intelligence. The company has more than 200,000 employees and operates in approximately 170 countries. The verdict marks a definitive end to the legal saga that began with Meng's arrest, closing a chapter that had long defined US-China tech tensions.