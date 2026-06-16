Huge Beehive Found on Roof of Singapore Apartment Building

A huge beehive was discovered on the roof of an apartment building in Singapore, causing residents to be terrified and take precautions to avoid any potential encounters with the bees.

Aside from the rampant bird nuisance in HDB blocks, residents were also terrified when they discovered a huge beehive on the roof of their apartment building .

The beehive was found on the roof behind a unit on the 12th floor located in Ang Mo Kio Street 21. A 60-year-old resident admitted that he discovered the beehive on the roof outside his master bedroom window last Sunday through a neighbor. The size of the beehive was approximately half a meter long, with several bees making it their home. The resident declared that in just two hours, he killed more than 20 bees with insecticide.

He also reported it to the town council but stated that it could be dealt with the next day. The resident claimed that this was the first time that he had encountered such an incident in his more than 20 years of living in the area. The authorities then launched a bee eradication operation on Monday. The workers then sprayed pesticide onto the beehive with sprayers, causing the bees to scatter.

For a time, there were over a hundred bees observed flying around. However, due to the effects of the pesticide, the bees quickly fell to the ground. The workers repeated the process and sprayed it on bees that were still flying around, until none were left. The incident has left residents in the area on high alert, with many taking precautions to avoid any potential encounters with the bees





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Singapore Beehive Apartment Building Residents Pesticide

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