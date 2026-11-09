Pope Leo draws record 2.5 million to Buenos Aires Mass on first papal visit to Argentina in 39 years

Pope Leo celebrated an outdoor Mass in Buenos Aires before a record 2.5 million people on the first papal visit to Argentina since 1987, urging leaders to protect the poor and workers.

Pope Leo celebrated an outdoor Mass in Buenos Aires on Monday before a record crowd of 2.5 million people, the largest event of his 18-month papacy and the first papal visit to Argentina in 39 years.

Argentines stretched for miles down Avenida del Libertador, waving white-and-yellow Vatican flags and pressing against security barriers for a glimpse of the pontiff. Chants of Long live Pope Leo echoed down the tree-lined street. The pope, on the second leg of a 12-day trip to South America, was driven by in an open-top popemobile under sunny skies. He celebrated Mass at the Monumento de los Espanoles.

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Papal Mass Draws Record Crowd

In his sermon, Leo said he was happy to see Catholics in a region that has long been a stronghold for the Church but where it has been losing ground recently to fast-growing evangelical denominations. It fills my heart with joy to celebrate with you, said the pope. My visit to this land of Argentina has allowed me to see on your faces the enthusiasm of your faith.

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The Mass drew the largest crowd yet in Leo's papacy, surpassing the 1.2 million who turned out in Madrid in June during his visit to Spain. The previous largest event in his tenure came during that trip. People had gathered in the early hours of Monday ahead of the Mass. Some normally bustling parts of the city stood near-empty as police cordoned off a security zone.

Vendors along the pilgrims route were selling souvenirs of the visit, including flags featuring the popes face. I love that Leo is visiting us, said Claudia Pardo, 37, who waited for Leo with her husband and two young children. It is a unique, historic moment, and we should listen to his message. Alejandra Frias, 56, was sleepless after camping out all night to get a front-row view of the pope.

Pope Urges Political Leaders

This is an emotional and spiritual moment, she said. Leo, 71, is on an ambitious 50-event, three-country tour less than a month after undergoing lung cancer surgery. He visited Uruguay before arriving in Argentina on Sunday. He will travel on to Peru on Wednesday before returning to Rome on Nov 17.

The first US-born pope spent decades as a missionary in Peru and the Vatican has described the tour as a homecoming. Large crowds have turned out during one of the most demanding foreign tours by a pope in decades. Leo has emerged as a forceful voice on the world stage, lamenting what he sees as a failure of global leadership.

On his tour he has urged South American nations to set an example of regional cooperation and patient diplomacy instead of conflict. A pope has not visited majority-Catholic Argentina since 1987; Francis, Leo's predecessor, never returned after becoming pope. On Sunday, the pope addressed Argentine President Javier Milei, a libertarian and ally of US President Donald Trump.

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Social Concerns and Pastoral Visits

He urged Milei, who has pushed an austerity agenda that the Church has strongly criticized for cutting social services, to not target Argentina's poorest. He also told Milei, a theatrical figure known for bombastic statements, that leaders should be careful with their words and know the limits of their power. The pope lamented the difficulties faced by Argentine families at the Mass on Monday.

He said they are enduring instability, social hardship, precarious employment, domestic violence, painful separations and addictions that destroy young people's futures and damage family relationships. Later, in a meeting with laborers and union leaders, the pope decried corporate greed and urged that workers be treated with respect. The economy must be at the service of the person, and not the person at the service of the economy, he said to applause from the group.

The pope, who has warned that artificial intelligence could lead the world down a path of unending war, also expressed concern that unregulated automation can put countless jobs at risk. Leo also met on Monday with five victims of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy, one of several such meetings he is expected to have on his trip as the Church seeks to repair its standing after abuse scandals tarnished its reputation.

Ahead of Mondays Mass, Leo visited a care center for people with disabilities on the southern outskirts of Buenos Aires, where thousands had also gathered in hope of seeing him. Jorge Silanes, religious director of the Pequeno Cottolengo Don Orione center that welcomed Leo, said the visit carried added significance because Milei's spending cuts have reduced disability benefits while poverty remains widespread.

Leo said in remarks that centers like theirs have much to say to our societies, which are often driven solely by the pursuit of economic success. He also met with leaders of Christian communities and other religious traditions at the Palacio San Martin. He was received by Argentine Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno before that meeting. The trip is Leo's second leg of a 12-day South American journey that began in Uruguay.