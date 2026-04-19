Humanoid Robot Dominates Half Marathon, Surpassing Human World Record

A humanoid robot from Chinese company Honor has achieved a stunning victory in the Beijing E-Town Half Marathon, completing the 21km race in a time faster than the current human world record. The event highlights China's rapid advancements in artificial intelligence and robotics, with increased participation and technological sophistication compared to the previous year, despite some minor race day incidents.

A groundbreaking humanoid robot from Honor, a prominent Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has shattered expectations by winning the second Beijing E-Town Half Marathon and Humanoid Robot Half Marathon. The victorious automaton crossed the 21km finish line in an astonishing 50 minutes and 26 seconds, a pace that significantly outstrips the current human world record for the same distance. This remarkable achievement represents a monumental leap forward in China's burgeoning technological capabilities and its commitment to advancing artificial intelligence.

Last year's inaugural event saw the winning robot complete the course in a considerably slower 2 hours, 40 minutes, and 42 seconds, highlighting the rapid pace of innovation. This year's competition showcased a dramatically expanded scale, drawing over 100 participating teams, a nearly fivefold increase from the previous year, and notably including five international entries.

Despite the overall success and impressive performances, the race was not without its challenges. Several robots encountered technical difficulties, with one unfortunately falling at the very start line, and another losing its way and colliding with a barrier. These incidents, while momentarily disruptive, served as a reminder of the complexities involved in autonomous navigation and the ongoing development required in this advanced field.

Spectators captured the spectacle, with runners themselves pausing to document the sight of the sophisticated humanoid robots navigating the course. Security personnel were also on hand, assisting a disabled robot by carrying it from the track after its participation.

The Beijing E-Town initiative, a hub for technological development, reported that approximately 40 percent of the robots operated entirely autonomously, demonstrating a high degree of self-sufficiency. The remaining participants were guided via remote control, showcasing a spectrum of control mechanisms.

In a unique demonstration of the robots' capabilities, state broadcaster CCTV highlighted a robot performing the duties of a traffic officer, using arm gestures and voice commands to direct participants. This event underscores China's strategic focus on technological advancement as a key area of competition with global powers, particularly the United States, with significant national security implications.

The nation's latest five-year plan explicitly targets advancements at the scientific and technological frontiers, with a strong emphasis on accelerating the development and application of sophisticated technologies like humanoid robots as part of its economic growth strategy for the period of 2026-2030.

Further bolstering China's standing in this sector, a recent report by Omdia, a respected London-based technology research group, identified three Chinese companies—AGIBOT, Unitree Robotics, and UBTech Robotics Corp—as leading global vendors in the market for general-purpose embodied intelligent robots, based on their substantial shipment numbers. The top two companies alone shipped over 5,000 units last year, indicating a robust and rapidly expanding domestic robotics industry.





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