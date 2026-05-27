Hundred‑Fifty Sheep Slaughtered at Pertapis Halfway House for Hari Raya Haji Korban, Benefitting 500 Families

Pertapis Halfway House hosted Singapore's largest annual korban ceremony, increasing the number of sacrificed sheep to 150. The meat will be distributed to around 500 low‑income families, with Minister Rahayu Mahzam praising the community spirit and volunteer effort.

On Wednesday, 27 May 2026, Pertamanan Pertapis Halfway House became the focal point of Singapore's Hari Raya Haji celebrations as it hosted the annual korban ritual , a symbolic animal sacrifice observed by the Muslim community.

In a marked increase from the previous year, a total of 150 sheep were humanely slaughtered, up from 120 in 2025, signalling both a growing participation and heightened public interest in witnessing the live ceremony. The event drew a diverse crowd of volunteers, beneficiaries, and members of the public eager to understand the religious significance of the ibadah.

Minister of State for Health and for Digital Development and Information, Rahayu Mahzam, arrived early in the day to meet volunteers and later distributed portions of the freshly prepared meat to the recipients. In her remarks, the minister highlighted the smooth execution of the ritual, the dedication of the volunteers who arrived as early as dawn, and the broader social impact of the event, noting that "the sacrifice transcends the act itself-it is about what we give to one another and the sense of community it fosters.

" The freshly cut meat was earmarked for roughly 500 families, with a particular focus on lower‑income households and residents under the care of Pertapis. In an effort to ease the logistical burden on donors, the organization arranged for next‑day delivery of the cooked meat, allowing families to spend the actual day of Aidiladha with their loved ones rather than waiting on‑site for the preparation to finish.

Volunteers were instrumental in both the slaughtering process and the subsequent packaging, embodying the spirit of "gotong‑royong"-collective teamwork that underpins many community initiatives in Singapore. Pertapis CEO Firdaus D'Cruz emphasized that the event is as much about generosity and togetherness as it is about the ritual itself, describing the day as a vivid illustration of communal solidarity. The heightened visibility of the korban ceremony this year reflects a broader trend of increased public curiosity about religious traditions in multicultural Singapore.

Organisers reported a surge in attendance from members of the public who wished to observe the live sacrifice, a move that they believe deepens communal appreciation of the ritual's meaning. The event also served as a platform for the authorities to demonstrate the importance of adhering to animal welfare standards during religious practices, reinforcing Singapore's commitment to humane treatment even in ceremonial contexts.

As the meat distribution proceeds throughout the following week, Pertapis remains committed to ensuring that the act of giving continues beyond the ritual, reinforcing the core values of compassion, generosity, and unity that lie at the heart of Hari Raya Haji





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Hari Raya Haji Korban Ritual Community Volunteering Food Distribution Singapore Religious Observance

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