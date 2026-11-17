Hundreds of fans missed the start of Brazil's 7-0 win over Singapore on Nov 17 after ticket reallocation delays at the National Stadium. Organisers The Kallang Group and Dentsu Sports International apologised and pledged to review processes.

Hundreds of football fans missed the start of Brazil's 7-0 win over Singapore on Nov 17 after ticket reallocation delays at the National Stadium. The Kallang Group and Dentsu Sports International, co-organisers of the Mizuho Blue Challenge, apologised and said they would review their processes to do better next time.

Ticket Delays Frustrate Fans

Fans were stuck in snaking queues outside the stadium as the match kicked off at 6pm. Many missed the first four goals, including a hat-trick by Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior. At 6.14pm, about 14 minutes after kick-off, hundreds were still queuing at the gates to collect replacement tickets. One official was seen expediting the process at 6.25pm by going down the queues to verify and exchange tickets.

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As many as six staff members with laptops were helping to resolve the situation. The queues folded into three lines and stretched from Gate 6 as far as Gate 3. The Kallang Group had emailed some ticket holders days before the games to inform them their seats would be reassigned to an equivalent or higher-priced seating category due to changes in production requirements. A spokesperson later cited adjustments to the production set-up.

Affected fans were informed on Sunday, Nov 15, and advised to collect replacement tickets from 4pm on Tuesday, Nov 17. Collection points were at Gates 6, 10, 14 and 18 before fans were redirected to Gates 8, 9, 10, 9 and 15, and 15 and 20. Fans seated on the top floors of the north and south zones, as well as the second floor of the east zone, were affected, according to a seating plan on Ticketmaster's website.

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Tickets for the double header, where the Lions faced Brazil before Japan played Paraguay, started from S$98 and went up to S$888 for VIP seats. Azman Akmal, a 36-year-old public servant, waited 45 minutes and got his new ticket at 6.20pm. He said: I didn't expect the process to take so long. Perhaps they could have given us new e-tickets or set up more collection points.

I was here at 5.30pm and still missed the Vinicius Junior hat-trick. Irfan Ahmad, a 19-year-old student, waited up to 40 minutes with his family of 10. He said: I came all the way here and paid so much for our tickets to watch Vinicius Junior, only to miss his hat-trick live. We had to watch on mewatch on our phones.

Each ticket cost S$104, meaning his family paid more than S$1,000. He added: I hope they do better next time. Armando Jivvi, a 17-year-old international school student, arrived at 5.40pm but could not enter until 6.20pm, 20 minutes after kick-off. He missed Vinicius Junior's first two goals and had to find a replay online.

The apology from organisers said: We apologise to those affected and sincerely thank everyone for their patience and understanding. We will review our processes to do better next time. Despite the delays, fans still enjoyed rare top-level international football in Singapore. Stars like Vinicius Junior and Takefusa Kubo drew praise.

Many said the matches were good value despite high ticket prices and some empty seats. Attendance rose sharply for Japan-Brazil, reaching 38,688, close to recent big events at the stadium. Around 40,000 fans turned up to watch Japan beat Brazil 3-2 on Nov 14. The quadrangular tournament ran from Nov 13 to 17 and concluded with Japan's friendly against Paraguay later on Nov 17.

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Fans Praise Match Value

Jeremy Chan, a 37-year-old software engineer who paid around $300 to attend all four matches, said: Overall, I would say it's value for money considering quite a few of the star players like Japan's Takefusa Kubo, Brazil's Vinicius Junior and Paraguay's Diego Gomez came, and this is after the World Cup ended fairly recently. If people can pay more to watch a famous singer at a concert, I think the ticket prices for these friendlies were reasonable to watch world-class teams and players who don't come by Singapore often.

Tickets for the Nov 13 Singapore-Paraguay game were priced from $28 while tickets for the Nov 14 Japan-Brazil match and the Nov 17 double-header started from $98. Only 14,316 turned up for the first match. The Japan-Brazil attendance of 38,688 was about the same as the 38,720 who watched Arsenal beat Newcastle 3-2 at the 2025 Singapore Festival of Football. That event also saw 22,813 for Arsenal's 1-0 win over AC Milan four days earlier, with tickets priced from $108.

It was also a marked improvement from the 2019 Brazil Global Tour, which drew crowds of just 20,621 and 20,385 for Brazil's 1-1 draws against Senegal and Nigeria respectively, with tickets priced from $49. Gustavo Vargas, a 49-year-old chef who estimated he spent close to $5,000 to watch Brazil play two games, appreciated his experience, including eating at the Kallang Wave Mall and joining fringe activities.

He said: Of course, it is hard to compete with the atmosphere in matches in South America where it can be crazy sometimes. It's different here because I saw so many people in different national team jerseys like Argentina, Colombia, England, France, Germany, South Korea and Spain, but there was still a nice buzz for sure. Local fans also backed Singapore, who showed brief fight before losing 4-1 to Paraguay and then being outclassed by Brazil.

Singapore Team Performance

Chan Chun Wai, a 47-year-old sales executive, said: After conceding the early goal and looking overwhelmed with so many misplaced passes, we were quite happy to see that they were trying to pass their way forward and trying to score against Paraguay. Song Ui-young's diving header was a beauty and it was nice to see Farhan Zulkifli and Ryhan Stewart being able to beat defenders with their skill and pace on the wings.

Brazil was a different story but hopefully, this will challenge our current and future footballers to go all out to improve on their fitness and fundamentals.