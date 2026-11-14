Hungary Seizes $20 Million in 'Operation Purgatory' Anti-Corruption Probe

Hungarian authorities recover $19.5 million in buried cash during 'Operation Purgatory' targeting former Minister Miklos Sesztak and the Orban legacy. Prime Minister Peter Magyar pledges to dismantle graft networks from the previous administration.

Hungarian authorities have seized nearly $20 million in cash during a major bribery investigation targeting Miklos Sesztak, a former development minister in the administration of Viktor Orban. The recovered funds, some buried in forests and others hidden in farm buildings, were found in late November 2026 as part of Prime Minister Peter Magyar's sweeping anti-corruption drive.

Operation Purgatory Seizes Millions in Cash

The National Asset Recovery and Protection Office reported that investigators discovered large sums of money stored in secluded locations, including a high-value safe. The cash totals included 5.07 billion forints ($15.33 million), €2.66 million ($2.93 million), and $1.26 million. Finance Minister Andras Karman stated that a team of twelve State Treasury workers required eight hours and five banknote counters to tally the seized currency.

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Prime Minister Peter Magyar described the recovery as the collapse of a "mafia" led by Orban's right-wing Fidesz party during its sixteen-year rule. Magyar, who ousted the nationalist leader after winning the April election, pledged to repair ties with the European Union and launch a thorough investigation into allegations of graft. He emphasized that the operation signals a definitive end to the corruption era that characterized the previous government.

Sesztak Arrested as Political Climate Shifts

Miklos Sesztak served as the development minister between 2014 and 2018 under the Orban administration. He has denied all allegations of wrongdoing in connection with the bribery probe. His legal representative, Gabor Papp, did not provide a response to requests for comment regarding the office's statement on the cash recovery.

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This investigation is part of a broader clampdown affecting figures from the former government. Two former ministers from Orban's cabinet and former central bank chief Gyorgy Matolcsy are currently under arrest for separate graft accusations. Authorities have also detained the brother of the former leader in a people-smuggling case, a move the ex-premier dismissed as political revenge.

Public Opinion and Political Consequences

The anti-graft drive, dubbed "Operation Purgatory," has garnered significant support from the Hungarian public. A survey conducted by the pollster Median and released on the news website HVG indicated that 70 percent of respondents considered the initiative very important. The visual impact of the seized cash has further influenced public sentiment, with political scientist Gabor Torok noting that the vivid images of the money likely spell doom for the Fidesz party.

Data from the same Median survey revealed that public support for Fidesz halved to just 16 percent of voters by November 2026, dropping significantly from levels recorded before the recent election. The drastic decline in popularity underscores the shifting political landscape in Hungary as the new administration moves to dismantle the networks of the previous leadership.