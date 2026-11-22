The Hunger Games prequel Sunrise on the Reaping earned 120 million in its opening weekend, tripling the franchise's previous opening and leading the North American box office.

" Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" commanded the North American box office during the weekend ending on November 22 with a massive US$120 million haul. Industry data from Exhibitor Relations confirms this figure, marking a debut that nearly triples the opening weekend gross of the previous entry in the dystopian franchise. The Lionsgate release arrived as the clear leader in a varied market, drawing significant crowds to cinemas across the continent.

The prequel narrative is set more than 30 years after the events of "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" and over two decades before the original blockbuster quartet starring Jennifer Lawrence. Joseph Zada, McKenna Grace, and Whitney Peak star in the new installment as the central figures navigating the high-stakes tournament. The film also features cameo appearances from original series co-stars Josh Hutcherson and Woody Harrelson, bridging the gap between the new generation of actors and the legacy cast.

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Analyst David A. Gross described the opening weekend figures as sensational and an excellent return for a series centered on a fight-to-the-death tournament of youths. This enthusiasm is reflected in the financial performance, which significantly outpaces the expectations set by earlier films in the franchise. The result underscores the enduring appeal of the "Hunger Games" intellectual property and the strong pull of the prequel concept for fans of the universe.

Second place in the box office race was secured by "I Play Rocky," which earned US$9.3 million. This MGM biopic chronicles Sylvester Stallone's difficult journey to create the original "Rocky" film, which was released on November 21, 1976, marking its 50th anniversary. Anthony Ippolito stars as Stallone in the film, which is directed by Oscar-winning director Peter Farrelly, known for "Green Book." Gross characterized the wide release of "I Play Rocky" as outstanding for a fall awards contender. He estimates the film will be very profitable given its reasonable US$28 million budget. The strong opening suggests that audiences are responding well to the story of the film's creation as much as the boxing narratives within it, positioning it as a potential player in the upcoming awards season.

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Paramount's "Ebenezer" took third place, earning an additional US$7.7 million to bring its total domestic haul to US$32.5 million. The film stars Johnny Depp as the iconic misanthrope from Charles Dickens's work. After debuting in first place earlier in November, the title has settled into a steady performance, demonstrating longevity in the competitive autumn theatrical landscape.

Warner Bros.' animated film "The Cat in the Hat" rounded out the top four with US$6.9 million, increasing its domestic total to US$47.1 million. Comedian Bill Hader provides the voice for Dr. Seuss's famed feline in this animated adaptation, which continues to draw families to theaters. The film's steady accumulation of box office revenue highlights its appeal to younger demographics seeking animated entertainment.

In the fifth position, the sequel to Takashi Yamazaki's Oscar-winning "Godzilla Minus One" attracted audiences with the return of the iconic monster. This installment features Godzilla re-emerging to fight against another legendary creature, the three-headed dragon King Ghidorah. The visually stunning predecessor had already won critical acclaim, and this continuation aims to expand the kaiju universe with fresh spectacles and familiar character dynamics.

The remaining slots in the top ten were filled by "You Can See Everything" with US$2.52 million, "Wild Horse Nine" with US$2.50 million, and "Ghost Soldier" with US$2.4 million. The list concluded with "Ramayana" taking US$2.07 million and "Wildwood" earning US$2.00 million. These varied titles indicate a diverse audience interested in different genres, ranging from historical dramas to animation and independent films.