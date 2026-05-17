Husband allegedly refused to help out with household chores after domestic helper left family.

A frustrated wife shares her experiences and calls out her husband's lack of contribution, even after their domestic helper left. Another story on Reddit discusses a jobseeker's concerns about a potential job offer that would split her salary across two separate companies, potentially for quota purposes.

SINGAPORE: A fed-up wife turned to social media to vent her frustration after her husband allegedly refused to help out with household chores , even after their domestic helper left the family.

She shared that they had had a helper for six years and mentioned that one of the main reasons for having a helper was to maintain sanity due to the imbalance of labor. Despite being home far more often, her husband contributed very little unless specifically told what to do. One commenter wrote, "Why are you with him?! I mean, seriously.

He doesn’t seem to benefit you, but rather he’s a burden to you. A benefit can also be emotional, mental, physical, etc." Another encouraged her to temporarily remove herself from the situation and focus on herself for once. In another news story, a jobseeker's Reddit post sparked discussion after she revealed that a potential employer planned to split her salary across two separate companies, allegedly for quota purposes





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Lifestyle Domestic Helper Imbalance Of Labor Husband Household Chores Perception Of Contribution Reddit Singapore

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