HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk Faces Legal Scrutiny Over IPO Stock Manipulation Allegations

South Korean authorities have moved to detain HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk amid a major investigation into alleged capital market violations during the agency's initial public offering, causing significant market volatility.

The South Korean entertainment landscape has been rocked by intensifying legal challenges surrounding Bang Si-hyuk, the visionary chairman of HYBE , the powerhouse agency behind global sensations like BTS. In a significant escalation of a long-standing investigation, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency has officially requested a detention warrant for the executive.

The allegations center on claims of illegal trading activities linked to the highly anticipated initial public offering of the company. Authorities assert that Bang played a central role in misleading early-stage investors during the critical period preceding the firm's stock market debut. Investigators contend that these deceptive practices were part of a sophisticated scheme designed to steer shares toward a private equity fund directly connected to his personal associates. By orchestrating these maneuvers, prosecutors allege that the company leadership compromised market integrity to benefit a select group of stakeholders at the expense of general investors. Following the public listing of HYBE, the details of the alleged scheme began to surface as the implicated private equity fund divested its holdings. According to findings provided by the police, Bang Si-hyuk purportedly secured approximately 30 percent of the profits generated from these transactions through a pre-existing shareholder agreement. These illicit gains are estimated to total roughly 190 billion won, or approximately 164.1 million Singapore dollars. This revelation has triggered immediate turbulence in the financial markets, with HYBE shares experiencing a sharp reversal in performance. As news of the warrant request circulated, the company stock dropped by 2.9 percent, starkly contrasting with the 1.8 percent rise observed in the broader KOSPI benchmark index. Despite reaching out to the company for a formal response, representatives from HYBE have opted to remain silent, refusing to provide immediate clarification or defense against the serious charges levied by the police. Adding a layer of international complexity to the ongoing investigation is the status of Bang's travel restrictions. The chairman has been subjected to a strict travel ban since August of the previous year, preventing him from leaving South Korean territory as the probe continues. In a recent development, the National Police Agency acknowledged that the United States embassy in Seoul submitted an official correspondence requesting a temporary lifting of this ban. The diplomatic request aimed to facilitate Bang and other senior HYBE executives attending events commemorating United States Independence Day, alongside planned discussions regarding the logistics and management of the BTS global concert tour. While the international influence of the K-pop industry is undeniable, the police remain focused on the domestic criminal proceedings. The request for a detention warrant signals a firm commitment by local authorities to uphold capital market laws, ensuring that the legal process proceeds without interference, regardless of the celebrity status of those involved in the investigation. The situation remains fluid as shareholders and the general public await further updates from the Seoul courts





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