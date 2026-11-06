Hybe Disputes NewJeans Minor Contract Allegations Amid Legal Battle

Hybe defends NewJeans member contracts against New York Times investigation claims, citing court validation and Min Hee-jin's involvement in negotiations.

Hybe has issued a formal rebuttal to allegations regarding the management contracts of K-pop group NewJeans, asserting that all agreements strictly comply with South Korean legal standards for minor artists. The company's statement was released on November 6, directly responding to a detailed investigation published by The New York Times on November 5 that scrutinized the terms signed in 2022 when all five members were under the age of majority.

Contract Compliance and Legal Standards

The New York Times investigation focused on contracts finalized in 2022, raising significant concerns about the financial penalties for early termination, the extent of surveillance, and the potential unauthorized use of the members' voices and likenesses, including artificial intelligence-generated content. The report also questioned the level of autonomy the members and their families held during the negotiation process. Hybe maintained that these contracts were not unilateral impositions but were the result of extensive discussions involving the members, their parents, and legal representatives.

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Hybe emphasized that all its labels enter into a government-standard supplementary agreement for minors with their trainees, which includes protections for personal rights, the right to sleep, the right to education, and the right to rest. These specific protections remain in effect until the individuals reach adulthood. The company stated that the members and their families received draft contracts on January 7, 2022, followed by nearly three months of negotiations. This period included written correspondence, proposed revisions, and thorough legal reviews before the agreements were officially signed in April.

Financial Penalties and Court Validation

Addressing specific criticisms regarding financial penalties, Hybe acknowledged that the wording in the NewJeans contracts differed slightly from the government's standard exclusive contract. However, the company argued that the actual calculation method produced the same financial outcome. Penalties were calculated based on the periods during which the group generated revenue, explicitly excluding the predebut period. Hybe maintained that this provision was effectively equivalent to the government's standard formula and cited a Seoul High Court ruling that recognized the contracts took effect following sufficient discussions between the parties.

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Dispute Over Negotiation Authority

A central point of contention in the ongoing dispute between Hybe and Min Hee-jin involves who actually led the contract negotiations in 2022. Min Hee-jin, who has been involved in a prolonged dispute with Hybe, claims that the parent company's legal team led the drafting and revision of the contracts. Her representatives rejected Hybe's claims on November 6, arguing that although Min signed the agreements as the then-CEO of Ador, the contracts could not have been finalized without Hybe's approval. They noted that Ador had no independent legal department at the time.

In contrast, Hybe claimed that Min Hee-jin led the negotiations and provided supporting evidence to The New York Times. The company stated that the evidence demonstrated the NewJeans contracts were negotiated, finalized, and signed by Min Hee-jin, then CEO of Ador; the vice-president appointed by Min; the individual members and their parents; and legal representatives for certain members. This conflicting account of the negotiation process highlights the deepening rift between the entertainment conglomerate and its former subsidiary leadership.

Safety Measures and Intellectual Property Rights

Hybe also addressed concerns regarding surveillance and intellectual property rights, denying that the contracts permitted unauthorized use of members' voices and likenesses. The company clarified that individual consent was required for any such use, directly refuting claims about artificial intelligence exploitation. Furthermore, Hybe explained that security cameras were installed only in common areas for safety purposes, ensuring the well-being of the artists without invading their private spaces.

The company further stated that decisions concerning the education of the minor members were left entirely to the artists and their families. By highlighting these specific provisions, Hybe aims to demonstrate that the contractual framework was designed to protect the interests and development of the young artists while adhering to all applicable South Korean regulations. The resolution of these contract disputes remains a critical factor in the broader legal battles between Hybe and Ador.