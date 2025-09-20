I-dle's Singapore Adventures: From Bungee Jumping Dreams to Minnie's Film Debut and Yuqi's New Music

K-pop group I-dle shares their Singapore experiences, upcoming projects, and personal aspirations, including Minnie's film debut and Yuqi's latest solo release.

K-pop sensation (G)I-dle, now simply known as I-dle, recently graced the stage at the Bubbling & Boiling Music and Arts Festival in Singapore . This marked a significant event, being the first overseas edition of the festival, held at Resorts World Sentosa. Before their electrifying performance, AsiaOne had the exclusive opportunity to chat with the five talented members: Soyeon, Miyeon, Minnie , Yuqi , and Shuhua.

The group, who debuted in 2018, shared insights into their experiences and upcoming projects. The girls, having previously visited Singapore, were asked about their bucket list aspirations for the vibrant city. Minnie, known for her captivating stage presence, expressed her adventurous side, playfully mentioning a desire for the unnie line (Soyeon, Miyeon, and herself) to experience bungee jumping, a thrilling activity the maknaes (Yuqi and Shuhua) had already conquered. Yuqi, on the other hand, shared her eagerness to revisit the Sentosa Giant Swing, reliving the adrenaline rush. Beyond the thrill of adventure, the group also indulged in local delights. Minnie raved about Irvins salted egg fish skin, declaring it a must-buy souvenir to bring back home. This conversation revealed a glimpse into the personal preferences and shared experiences of the members, painting a picture of their dynamic personalities beyond their on-stage personas





