IAEA Chief Says Communication with Iran Broken, Urges Re-Engagement

IAEA head Rafael Grossi called on Iran to resume inspections at bombed nuclear sites, warning that communication channels are broken. The US leads a push for a resolution demanding complete information on enriched uranium, amid ongoing military tensions.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, stated on Monday that the channel of communication with Iran is essentially broken, as he urged Tehran to re-engage with the agency to allow inspections to resume at nuclear sites that were bombed by the United States and Israel a year ago.

Speaking at a quarterly meeting of the IAEA's 35-nation Board of Governors in Vienna, Grossi emphasized the urgency of restoring dialogue to verify the status of enriched uranium and damaged facilities. The bombings destroyed or severely damaged uranium-enrichment facilities, but much of the highly enriched uranium, including material enriched to up to 60 percent purity-a short step from the 90 percent required for weapons-grade-is believed to have survived.

Grossi noted that the IAEA has conducted some inspections at sites that were not bombed, but those were halted in February due to renewed military strikes, with only the operational power plant at Bushehr still being inspected. In a written statement to the board, Grossi called on Iran to engage constructively to facilitate the full and effective implementation of safeguards, a term that encompasses inspections.

He added in a press conference that he has sporadic contacts with Iran's foreign minister and others, but the overall communication channel is broken. The United States and several European countries are pushing for a resolution at the IAEA board meeting that would order Iran to provide complete information on the enriched uranium and allow inspectors access to the bombed sites.

Diplomats indicated that the resolution is likely to pass by a clear margin, similar to one adopted in November, but it risks complicating ongoing talks between the United States and Iran aimed at extending their ceasefire and paving the way for broader discussions on issues including Iran's nuclear program. Iran's mission to the IAEA responded on social media, stating that responsibility for an internationally wrongful act rests with the perpetrator and cannot be transferred to the victim, and that the board must not be instrumentalized to relieve those who carried out the attacks of their responsibility.

Iran warned that any resolution against it could provoke a response, such as escalating nuclear activities or scaling back cooperation with the IAEA. The mission added that coercion and confrontation do not lead to cooperation and undermine prospects for a diplomatic solution. The tensions come amid ongoing military exchanges between Israel and Iran, with U.S. President Donald Trump urging both sides to immediately stop shooting.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Trump said that the military actions would not have any impact on the deal with Iran, suggesting that diplomatic efforts remain a priority. The situation highlights the fragile state of nuclear diplomacy and the challenges facing the IAEA in its efforts to monitor Iran's nuclear activities.

The international community is closely watching the outcome of the board meeting, as any resolution could either pave the way for renewed negotiations or further escalate tensions in the region. Grossi's call for re-engagement reflects the urgency of establishing a reliable inspection regime to ensure that Iran's nuclear program remains peaceful, especially given the high level of enrichment achieved before the bombings.

The IAEA chief stressed that without access to the bombed sites, it is impossible to verify the status of nuclear material or assess the extent of damage. He urged Iran to cooperate fully, noting that the agency's role is to provide assurance to the international community. The upcoming days will be critical in determining whether diplomatic channels can be restored or whether the situation will deteriorate further





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