The IAEA says North Korea has built an extension to its original uranium enrichment plant at Yongbyon, with the new structure externally complete by late October 2026, as concerns grow over its weapons-grade nuclear material production.

North Korea has built an extension to its original uranium-enrichment plant at its Yongbyon nuclear complex as it continues to expand its production of weapons-grade material, UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday (Nov 18).

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has not had access to North Korea since Pyongyang expelled its inspectors in 2009. The agency now observes the country mainly using satellite imagery. North Korea, formally known as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), has carried out several nuclear tests and appears to continue to produce the two materials with which one can make the core of a nuclear weapon - highly enriched uranium and plutonium.

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Grossi said in a statement to a quarterly meeting of the IAEA's 35-nation Board of Governors that he had previously reported on the ongoing operation of enrichment facilities at Kangson and Yongbyon. He also cited the construction of an additional enrichment facility at Yongbyon and the reported further expansion of the DPRK's production of weapons-grade nuclear material.

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Kangson is just outside Pyongyang to the southwest, while the much larger site at Yongbyon is further away from the capital to the north. Since mid-September 2026, a further extension to the original Yongbyon enrichment facility has been under construction, Grossi said. The new extension was externally complete by late October 2026, he added, without elaborating. The ongoing expansion of the DPRK's uranium enrichment programme remains a cause for serious concern, Grossi said.

IAEA Monitors North Korean Nuclear Reactors

Grossi said the IAEA has also observed indications that the five-megawatt nuclear reactor at Yongbyon probably continues to operate. North Korea uses that reactor to produce plutonium from spent fuel, and it is in its seventh irradiation cycle, after which the spent fuel would be removed for reprocessing. Another, light-water reactor at Yongbyon has been operating since April of this year, he added.

The IAEA's assessments rely heavily on satellite imagery because its inspectors have been absent from the country since 2009. That lack of direct access limits the agency's ability to verify nuclear activities on the ground. North Korea has conducted several nuclear tests over the years. The IAEA says it appears to continue producing both highly enriched uranium and plutonium, the two materials used to make the core of a nuclear weapon.

The expansion at Yongbyon adds to a growing list of nuclear-related sites and activities that the IAEA has flagged in recent reports. Grossi's statement to the Board of Governors covered ongoing operations at both Kangson and Yongbyon, as well as the construction of an additional enrichment facility at Yongbyon. The original Yongbyon enrichment plant now has a further extension, according to Grossi. Construction began in mid-September 2026, and the structure was externally complete by late October 2026.

Concerns Over Weapons-Grade Material Production

Grossi did not provide additional details about the extension. He said the continued expansion of North Korea's uranium enrichment programme remains a serious concern. The five-megawatt reactor at Yongbyon is believed to be in its seventh irradiation cycle. After that cycle, spent fuel would be removed for reprocessing, which could yield plutonium.

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The light-water reactor at Yongbyon has been operating since April of this year, Grossi said. Both reactors are part of the broader Yongbyon nuclear complex, which remains at the center of international concerns over North Korea's nuclear programme. North Korea expelled IAEA inspectors in 2009. Since then, the agency has relied mainly on satellite imagery to monitor the country's nuclear activities.

That means the IAEA cannot confirm details on the ground. The IAEA's Board of Governors meets quarterly. Grossi's statement was delivered to its 35-nation meeting on Wednesday. The reported extension at Yongbyon follows earlier IAEA reports about ongoing enrichment operations at Kangson and Yongbyon.

Remote Monitoring Limits IAEA Verification

Grossi also previously reported on the construction of an additional enrichment facility at Yongbyon and the further expansion of weapons-grade nuclear material production. North Korea has carried out several nuclear tests. It appears to continue producing highly enriched uranium and plutonium, the two key materials for nuclear weapon cores. The IAEA's findings are based on satellite imagery and other remote monitoring.

Without inspectors on the ground, the agency cannot fully verify the scope and purpose of the activities it observes. Grossi's comments underscore persistent international concern about North Korea's nuclear programme. The expansion at Yongbyon is the latest sign that the country is continuing to develop its capacity to produce weapons-grade material.