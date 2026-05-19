IAEA's INIR Assessment for Singapore's Nuclear Capability

Singapore's Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR) is a voluntary assessment conducted by the IAEA for countries considering embarking on or expanding their nuclear power programs. The INIR aims to ensure the national infrastructure required for the safe and sustainable use of nuclear power is developed and implemented. In Singapore's case, the INIR aims to guide the country's path towards nuclear capability building.

The Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR) is an IAEA's evaluation for assessing countries' capabilities in developing nuclear power programs . It offers tailored support to guide countries towards understanding their commitments and obligations.

The preparatory process and infrastructure development can span over 15 years, based on other countries' experiences. The INIR helps countries decide whether to embark on or expand their nuclear power programs. Singapore aims to share the results of its INIR mission, engaging the public and strengthening Singaporeans' understanding of nuclear energy, while Singapore's nuclear capabilities are being built. If nuclear power is not considered suitable, Singapore will accept the conclusion and still utilize the accumulated knowledge and capabilities





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Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR IAEA's Assessment Nuclear Capability Building Capabilities Capability Enhancement Safety Standards Transparency Public Engagement International Experience Nuclear Power Programs Unique Circumstances Southeast Asia Cost-Benefit Analysis Public Understanding Safety Requirements Siting

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