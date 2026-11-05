ICA denies Woodlands Checkpoint power outage; cites maintenance and two lorry breakdowns

ICA refuted a Malaysian media report that a power outage caused congestion at Woodlands Checkpoint on Nov 4, attributing the jam to planned electrical maintenance and two lorry breakdowns on the Causeway.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority ( ICA) on Thursday, Nov 5, refuted a report that a power outage at Woodlands Checkpoint caused traffic congestion along the Causeway and on several roads in Johor Bahru on Wednesday, Nov 4.

In response to queries from CNA, an ICA spokesperson said: ICA would like to clarify that no power outage was experienced at Woodlands Checkpoint on that date. The clarification was also issued in response to queries from The Straits Times on Nov 5. Malaysian newspaper The Star had earlier reported that the congestion, which it said began at about noon on Wednesday, was caused by a massive power outage at Woodlands Checkpoint.

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Media Reports Claim Massive Power Outage

The Star also said that although all counters were operating at optimum level at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine complex, the jam lasted for many hours due to a build-up of vehicles from the Singapore side. It added that at press time, it remained unclear what caused the power outage in Singapore.

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In its account of Wednesday's events, ICA said a build-up of Singapore-bound traffic occurred amid planned electrical maintenance works, while two vehicle breakdowns on the Malaysian side of the Causeway subsequently contributed to traffic tailing back into Malaysia. The spokesperson said that the works were carried out at the Old Woodlands Checkpoint from 10am to 2pm on Wednesday.

While the Old Woodlands Checkpoint was temporarily unavailable for the clearance of arriving lorries during the works, lorry clearance continued at Woodlands Checkpoint, the spokesperson added. During this period, some Singapore-bound cargo traffic built up on the Causeway before operations at the Old Woodlands Checkpoint resumed at around 4pm. Later in the day, ICA observed that two lorries broke down on the Malaysian side of the Causeway towards Singapore at around 4.30pm and 6.30pm.

Traffic Queues Exacerbated By Peak Volume

The breakdowns blocked one of the three arrival lanes, contributing to traffic queues extending from the lorry breakdown sites into Malaysia, the spokesperson said. The congestion was exacerbated by the higher volume of vehicles during the evening peak period, ICA said. ICA observed that the first lorry was removed only at 9.50pm that evening, while the second was removed at around 12.22am on Thursday morning. During this period, traffic towards Woodlands Checkpoint was disrupted.

ICA posted advisories on its Facebook page to alert travellers to the vehicle breakdowns and expected delays, and notify them when the affected lane reopened. The authority used its digital channels to manage public expectations and provide real-time updates. At 10.15pm on Wednesday, the travel time from Johor Bahru to Singapore was 60 to 90 minutes, while the travel time from Singapore to Johor Bahru was 50 to 70 minutes, according to ICA.

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All counters were operating at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar customs, immigration and quarantine complex on the Malaysian side of the Causeway, The Star reported. Malaysian authorities opened additional lanes in an effort to resolve the congestion, with additional police personnel deployed around BSI and major access roads to manage the peak-hour rush of workers leaving Singapore, it added.

Malaysian Media Reiterate Unconfirmed Power Failure

The Star reported at 9.15pm on Nov 4 that a massive power outage at the checkpoint caused a heavy traffic jam on most major roads leading to the checkpoint on the Malaysian side. The report noted that although counters at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine complex were operating optimally, the jam lasted for many hours. The outlet stated at press time that it remained unclear what caused the alleged power outage in Singapore.

ICA said its response serves as a formal correction to the narrative established by initial media coverage. The authority confirmed that operations at the border crossing were never interrupted by a blackout, contradicting earlier claims by Malaysian media outlets. The congestion was further exacerbated by the higher volume of vehicles typically present during the evening peak period. The resolution of the traffic gridlock took significantly longer than initially expected due to the complexity of removing the disabled vehicles.

ICA Corrections Address Misleading Media Narratives

The timeline of the lorry removals contradicts the immediate resolution implied by reports attributing the delay solely to a power failure. Throughout the incident, ICA utilized digital channels to manage public expectations and provide real-time updates. These notifications were updated to notify the public when the affected lane reopened, aiming to mitigate confusion caused by conflicting media reports. The response from ICA serves as a correction to the narrative established by initial media coverage on Nov 5.