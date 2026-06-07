ICA cracks down on queue‑cutting and other traffic offences at Woodlands Checkpoint during Vesak holiday

Intensified enforcement at Woodlands Checkpoint between May 28 and June 1 caught 30 motorists breaking traffic rules, with 15 referred to police and several foreign‑registered vehicles denied entry.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority ( ICA ) reported a wave of traffic violations at Woodlands Checkpoint during the Vesak Day holiday weekend, when long queues tested motorists' patience.

Between 28 May and 1 June, intensified enforcement operations recorded thirty drivers breaking the rules in ways that jeopardised safety and disrupted the orderly flow of traffic. Infractions ranged from cutting the queue and crossing double white lines to making illegal right‑hand turns and stopping in positions that could obstruct other vehicles.

Of the thirty offenders, twenty‑one were instructed to perform a U‑turn and re‑join the back of the line, while nine drivers of foreign‑registered cars were denied entry into Singapore for offences such as queue‑cutting and crossing double white lines. Fifteen of the motorists were handed over to the Traffic Police for further action, underscoring the seriousness with which authorities treat violations at land checkpoints.

The surge in traffic at Singapore's land entry points during long weekends is a predictable phenomenon, as thousands of commuters traverse the Causeway to visit neighbouring Malaysia. While congestion is inevitable, the practice of queue‑cutting remains one of the most frequently reported grievances among drivers. A single vehicle that attempts to leapfrog the line can provoke frustration among hundreds of motorists who have already spent hours waiting for their turn.

Moreover, the abrupt lane changes and disregard for road markings associated with such behaviour introduce heightened safety risks, especially in an environment already strained by high vehicle volumes. ICA's recent enforcement drive highlights the agency's commitment to curbing these dangerous practices, particularly during peak travel periods when the potential for accidents escalates. ICA emphasized that any conduct endangering other road users will be met with firm penalties.

Crossing double white lines and executing illegal turns can force surrounding drivers to react suddenly, increasing the likelihood of collisions in congested zones. The authority reiterated that it takes a strict view of motorists who flout traffic regulations or ignore officers' instructions at checkpoints, as these actions can compromise the safety of the wider travelling public.

Although the number of offenders captured during the operation appears modest compared with the thousands of vehicles that cross the Causeway each day, the figures serve as a clear reminder that enforcement remains active and that shortcuts will not be tolerated. The most efficient way to navigate a checkpoint continues to be staying in the designated lane, complying with police directions, and waiting patiently for one's turn.

While holiday traffic can be irksome, the short‑term gain of a few minutes saved by cutting the queue can quickly turn into a costly penalty, extended delay, and added inconvenience. A little patience, therefore, benefits everyone striving to reach their destination safely





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Woodlands Checkpoint Queue Cutting Traffic Enforcement ICA Holiday Traffic

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