ICA Foils Attempt to Smuggle Vaporisers into Singapore, Arrests Two

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has foiled an attempt to smuggle vaporisers and related components into Singapore, after officers at Woodlands Checkpoint flagged a Malaysia-registered car for enhanced checks on May 30. More than 20 vaporisers and related components were found hidden within children's clothing and towels belonging to the passengers in the car.

SINGAPORE: The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has foiled an attempt to smuggle vaporisers and related components into Singapore, after officers at Woodlands Checkpoint flagged a Malaysia-registered car for enhanced checks on May 30.

More than 20 vaporisers and related components were found hidden within children's clothing and towels belonging to the passengers in the car. A 37-year-old male and a 28-year-old female, both Singaporean, were arrested in connection with the case. The matter has since been referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for further investigation. ICA reiterated its role as 'Guardians of Our Borders' and emphasized its commitment to facilitating trade and travel while keeping Singapore's borders safe and secure.

The news drew a range of reactions online, with many commending the officers involved for their vigilance. Several commenters also weighed in on what should happen next, with some calling for a deterrent approach and jail time for the smugglers





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