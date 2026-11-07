ICA Refutes Power Outage Rumors Citing Maintenance and Breakdowns

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority denies claims of a massive power outage at Woodlands Checkpoint, attributing severe congestion to electrical maintenance and two lorry breakdowns on November 4.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority has officially dismissed circulating reports alleging that a major power outage caused severe traffic congestion along the Singapore - Johor Bahru Causeway on Wednesday, November 4. While various media outlets initially attributed the significant delays to a "massive power outage" at the Woodlands Checkpoint facility, the national checkpoint agency confirmed that no such electrical failure occurred during the period in question.

Maintenance and Mechanical Failures

According to the agency, the primary drivers of the disruption were scheduled electrical maintenance activities and two separate lorry breakdowns that occurred on the Malaysian side of the border. The electrical maintenance work was specifically conducted at the Old Woodlands Checkpoint between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. during the day. As a direct consequence of this planned maintenance, the Old Woodlands Checkpoint was temporarily unavailable for processing arriving lorries, which necessitated a shift in cargo clearance operations to the main Woodlands Checkpoint to maintain continuity.

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Although cargo clearance continued at the primary facility, the redirection of operations led to an accumulation of Singapore-bound lorries queuing along the Causeway. These vehicles remained in line until operations at the Old Woodlands Checkpoint resumed at approximately 4 p.m. This initial phase of congestion set the stage for further complications as the evening rush period approached, demonstrating how scheduled maintenance can ripple through cross-border logistics networks.

Breakdowns Block Arrival Lanes

Compounding the existing traffic pressure, two heavy goods vehicles suffered mechanical failures while heading towards Singapore, directly impacting the flow of traffic in the later afternoon. The first breakdown occurred at around 4:30 p.m., followed by a second incident at approximately 6:30 p.m. Both vehicles were attempting to enter Singapore but became immobilized on the roadway, effectively blocking one of the three arrival lanes. The blockage caused queues to stretch from these specific locations all the way back into Malaysia, severely impeding the movement of other motorists and workers.

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The timing of these incidents proved particularly detrimental as they coincided with the evening peak traffic period. This convergence of scheduled maintenance, mechanical failures, and high commuter volume created a bottleneck that significantly slowed journey times for thousands of individuals returning home. The situation underscored the vulnerability of the Causeway to compounding disruptions, where minor incidents can escalate into major delays when occurring during high-demand windows.

Clearance Operations and Official Updates

Emergency response teams worked through the evening to resolve the blockages and restore normal traffic flow. The first broken-down lorry was successfully removed from the scene at 9:50 p.m. on November 4. The second vehicle was cleared from the affected lane at around 12:22 a.m. on Thursday, November 5. During this extended period of disruption, the agency utilized its official Facebook page to issue real-time updates, warning travelers about the breakdowns, providing estimates for expected delays, and announcing the reopening of the affected lane once it was safe to proceed.

Journey Times and Cross-Border Impact

The cumulative effect of these events resulted in substantial travel delays by the end of the day. Data recorded by Checkpoint.sg at 10:15 p.m. indicated that the journey time from Johor Bahru to Singapore had increased to between 60 and 90 minutes. Travelers heading in the opposite direction, from Singapore to Malaysia, faced estimated journey times of 50 to 75 minutes during the same period. These figures reflect a significant deviation from normal transit times, highlighting the severity of the congestion despite the absence of a power failure.

Malaysian authorities also implemented measures to manage the volume of traffic during the evening rush. Reports indicated that all counters at Malaysia's Bangunan Sultan Iskandar customs, immigration, and quarantine complex were operating at full capacity. Additionally, Malaysian officials opened additional lanes and deployed extra police officers around the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar facility and major access roads to help regulate the flow of vehicles and mitigate the backlog.

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Lessons for Cross-Border Commuters

This episode illustrates how a combination of planned maintenance and unexpected mechanical failures can affect thousands of people traveling between Singapore and Johor Bahru. While the narrative of a dramatic power outage provided a simple explanation for the chaos, the reality involved a series of logistical challenges that tested the resilience of the checkpoint infrastructure. For commuters and logistics operators, the incident reinforces the importance of monitoring official checkpoint updates before setting off.

Checking real-time information from reliable sources like Checkpoint.sg and official agency social media channels remains one of the most effective strategies for avoiding unexpected delays. The experience serves as a reminder that even without catastrophic infrastructure failures, the intricate balance of cross-border traffic requires constant vigilance from both authorities and travelers to ensure smooth operations and minimize disruptions to daily life and commerce.