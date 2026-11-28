Immigration and Checkpoints Authority confirms severe delays at Woodlands Checkpoint caused by traffic tailbacks from Malaysia, with millions crossing over the holiday period.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) confirmed on Saturday, November 28, 2026, that heavy departure traffic at the Woodlands Checkpoint extends well into the afternoon. Officials attributed the significant congestion directly to traffic tailbacks originating from Malaysia, which are blocking entry lanes into Singapore. This disruption has created substantial delays for commuters and travelers attempting to cross the border during peak hours.

Source of Delays and Traffic Conditions

An advisory released via social media by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority at 7.07 AM stated that the queue lengths are primarily caused by vehicles stranded in Malaysia waiting to enter Singapore. The bottleneck is so severe that it affects the entire flow of traffic heading towards the checkpoint. Authorities emphasized that the issue is not within Singapore's domestic lanes but is linked to the upstream congestion on the Malaysian side.

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Visual Evidence from Land Transport Authority

Live data from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) provided further verification of the gridlock as of 12:15 PM. Traffic camera footage showed bumper-to-bumper conditions stretching along the entire length of the Causeway. The tailback was observed to reach past the departure lanes at the Woodlands Checkpoint, indicating that the congestion spans a significant distance from the border.

Despite the severe issues at the checkpoint, traffic flow along the Woodlands Flyover remained at normal levels. This distinction highlights that the problem is isolated to the checkpoint entry and the Causeway approach, rather than a systemic failure in the broader Singaporean road network. Commuters using alternative routes or those not heading to the border experienced no disruption to their travel.

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ICA Advisory and Traveler Guidance

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority advised that delays are expected to continue and urged travelers to actively check traffic conditions before embarking on their journey. This warning is particularly critical for those planning to cross during the remaining hours of the day. The authority aims to manage expectations and prevent additional drivers from joining the already congested queue, which would exacerbate the tailback.

Travelers are encouraged to utilize real-time traffic tools provided by local authorities to make informed decisions about departure times. By monitoring the situation, individuals can potentially shift their travel to off-peak hours or choose alternative dates if their schedule allows. This proactive approach helps reduce the pressure on the checkpoint infrastructure.

Context of High Border Crossing Volumes

The current congestion occurs during a period of historically high traveler volume between Singapore and Malaysia. The Land Transport Authority had issued an advisory on November 11, 2026, warning the public to expect heavier traffic from November 20, 2026, through January 3, 2027. This extended period coincides with peak holiday travel seasons, leading to increased demand on both land checkpoints.

Recent data from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority reveals that more than two million people crossed the border in recent operations. The highest single-day volume was recorded on November 6, 2026, when over 553,000 people cleared immigration through both the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints combined. This surge in numbers significantly increases the likelihood of bottlenecks, especially when combined with external traffic issues from neighboring countries.

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Authorities are monitoring the situation closely to ensure that border operations remain as efficient as possible given the unprecedented volume of travelers. The combination of high passenger numbers and external traffic tailbacks creates a complex logistical challenge for transport planners in both Singapore and Malaysia.

Operational Status of Tuas Checkpoint

While the Woodlands Checkpoint is experiencing severe delays, the Tuas Checkpoint also remains a critical alternative for travelers. Both checkpoints are operating under heightened demand during the advisory period from late November 2026 to early January 2027. Travelers may consider checking the status of the Tuas Checkpoint if the Woodlands queue remains excessive.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority continues to work with the Land Transport Authority to manage the flow of vehicles and people. Coordination between these agencies is essential to mitigate the impact of cross-border traffic issues on Singaporean commuters. The goal is to minimize waiting times and ensure the safety of all travelers during this peak period.

Commuters are reminded that the situation is dynamic and subject to change based on traffic flows from Malaysia. Staying informed through official channels is the best way to navigate these challenges. The high volume of travelers is expected to persist until the end of the holiday period in January 2027.