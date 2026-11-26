The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority will mandate full NRIC numbers on all new Singapore address stickers from December 1 to improve identification accuracy and security.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority of Singapore has officially confirmed that all future address sticker s issued by the agency will display an individual's complete National Registration Identity Card number. This significant policy shift replaces the long-standing practice of showing only partial NRIC numbers on the adhesive labels that residents attach to their mailboxes. The change is designed to enhance the accuracy of identity verification for public sector operations and improve overall security protocols.

Core Identity Verification Mechanism

Starting on December 1, the new format for address stickers will require the inclusion of the full eight-digit NRIC number rather than the last four digits. The authority emphasized that accurate identification is a critical requirement for various public sector functions. By displaying the full number, the sticker allows for direct matching against the number printed on the physical identity card. This alignment ensures that the address sticker corresponds precisely to the specific NRIC holder it is assigned to.

Also read ICA Seizes Over 1,200 Cartons of Smuggled Cigarettes at Woodlands Checkpoint

The policy stems from concerns regarding the reliability of partial numbers for identifying individuals accurately. The authority stated that public agencies will progressively adopt the use of full NRIC numbers where exact identification is necessary. This move is intended to eliminate potential ambiguities and reduce errors in systems that rely on address stickers for resident verification. The update applies to the administrative process of verifying and issuing new stickers.

Exemptions And Eligibility Criteria

Residents who currently possess address stickers with partial NRIC numbers do not need to replace them. The authority confirmed that these existing stickers remain fully valid and functional for all purposes. There is no requirement for citizens to proactively visit a service center or request a replacement if their current sticker displays only the last four digits. The exemption ensures that households are not burdened with unnecessary administrative tasks or costs during the transition period.

Advertisement

The new format will strictly apply to two specific groups of residents who meet the criteria after the December 1 start date. The first group includes NRIC holders who have applied to change their residential address and complete the verification of their Personal Identification Number on or after December 1. The PIN is sent by mail to their new residential address to facilitate this verification process.

The second group consists of individuals who have requested a replacement for a damaged or lost address sticker on or after December 1. Any replacement request submitted after this date will result in the issuance of a sticker featuring the full NRIC number. The authority clarified that the PIN verification step is integral to this process, ensuring that the individual is authenticated before receiving the updated label. This targeted approach minimizes disruption while implementing the new security standard.

Real-World Impact And Implementation Details

This change affects the daily administrative routine of residents who move homes or manage damaged labels. The implementation is tied directly to the PIN verification system, which serves as the gatekeeper for new sticker issuance. Residents do not need to take any action for their existing stickers, but those initiating new processes must be aware of the format change. The update ensures that the system evolves to meet modern security and identification standards without penalizing long-term residents.

Public agencies will benefit from increased reliability in their identification processes. The ability to match the full number on the sticker with the identity card reduces the risk of misidentification. This improvement supports the broader goal of maintaining accurate resident records and streamlining services that depend on address verification. The transition period allows for a gradual adoption of the new standard across the population.