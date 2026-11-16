ICA Warns of Heavy Traffic at Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority urges travelers to plan journeys for the upcoming year-end school holidays to avoid long delays and ensure proper documentation.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority has issued a travel advisory regarding the upcoming year-end school holidays, predicting heavy congestion at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints. This alert was released on Monday, November 16, to help travelers manage their expectations and reduce friction at border crossings.

Traveler Expectations and Peak Hours

Officials at the ICA emphasize the importance of strategic journey planning to mitigate the effects of increased volume. Travelers are strongly encouraged to consider departing during non-peak hours, specifically during the early morning or late evening slots. These timeframes typically offer smoother flow through immigration queues compared to midday peaks.

Also read ICA Advises Delays at Woodlands Checkpoint Due to Malaysia Traffic Tailback

The authority also recommends that individuals check real-time traffic situations at the land checkpoints before starting their journey. Proactive verification of current conditions allows drivers to adjust their routes or departure times dynamically. This simple step can prevent unnecessary delays and reduce stress for families traveling with children during the holiday period.

Documentation Errors and Clearance Protocols

A significant operational challenge facing the ICA is the rising number of travelers presenting incorrect passports or QR codes. The authority reported an increasing trend of such errors, with cases climbing from 46 in July to 74 in September. These mistakes cause significant bottlenecks as officers must halt processing to verify identity.

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Travelers who present the wrong passports or QR codes will be referred for further checks and will not be allowed to depart Singapore. The process remains suspended until the necessary checks are completed and the correct documents are presented. The ICA reminds travelers to check that they have the correct passports before leaving home.

Ensuring the correct QR codes are ready is equally critical when undergoing immigration clearance. The strict enforcement of these protocols is designed to maintain security integrity and speed up the overall clearance process for compliant travelers. Failure to present valid documentation results in indefinite delays until the issue is resolved on-site.

Recent Traffic Volume and Operational Strains

Data from a recent long weekend between November 6 and 9 highlights the scale of cross-border movement. More than 2 million travelers crossed the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during this four-day period. The volume was not evenly distributed, with a sharp peak observed on November 6.

On that specific day, more than 553,000 travelers cleared immigration through the land checkpoints in a single day. During peak hours, departing car travelers experienced wait times of up to three hours for immigration clearance. These long delays were exacerbated by traffic tailbacks originating from Malaysia, which spilled back into the checkpoint premises.

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Enforcement Actions Against Traffic Violations

The ICA has also tightened enforcement against bad driving behavior within the checkpoint vicinity. A total of 11 departing motorists were caught at the Woodlands Checkpoint over the long weekend for various traffic offenses. These infractions included crossing double white lines, making illegal right turns, and queue cutting.

Additionally, five drivers of foreign-registered vehicles were caught stopping in positions likely to cause danger, obstruction, or undue inconvenience. Six vehicles were subsequently directed to make a U-turn and re-queue to restore order. The five drivers of the foreign-registered vehicles were subjected to an entry ban into Singapore, signaling zero tolerance for dangerous driving near critical infrastructure.