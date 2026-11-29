The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority issued a traffic advisory for Woodlands Checkpoint on November 29, 2026, citing heavy departure congestion linked to conditions in Malaysia.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority issued a critical traffic advisory for the Woodlands Checkpoint on Sunday, November 29, 2026, due to severe congestion affecting departures to Johor Bahru. The advisory, which was published on official social media channels at 9:43 am, informed travelers of significant delays and advised caution for those planning to cross the Causeway on that specific day.

Source of Congestion Identified as Malaysia Traffic

According to the official statement from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, the primary cause of the heavy departure traffic is a resulting traffic tailback originating from Malaysia. The congestion is not isolated to the immediate checkpoint lanes but is a reflection of broader bottlenecks on the Malaysian side of the border that are spilling back into Singaporean departure zones.

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Real-Time Traffic Data Confirms Bumper-to-Bumper Conditions

Direct observations from the Land Transport Authority confirmed the severity of the situation, with traffic cameras monitoring the Causeway at 11:20 am showing bumper-to-bumper traffic. These visual records indicated that the gridlock was extensive, with traffic queues extending all the way back to the departure lanes of the Woodlands Checkpoint, effectively halting normal flow for hours.

Previous Day Delays Highlight Ongoing Border Strain

This incident follows a similar heavy-traffic advisory issued by the authority on the previous day, Saturday, November 28, 2026. During that period, congestion lasted through most of the day, starting early at 7:07 am and eventually subsiding late at night at 10:57 pm, illustrating a persistent pattern of border crossing difficulties for commuters and travelers alike.

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High Volume Travelers Exceed Expected Thresholds

Data released by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority reveals that more than two million people crossed the border during the recent period leading up to late November. The volume of traffic was particularly high on November 6, 2026, when more than 553,000 people cleared immigration through both land checkpoints, placing immense strain on infrastructure.

Year-End Holiday Surge Expected Through January 2027

Authorities are preparing for an even higher volume of travelers at both the Woodlands Checkpoint and the Tuas Checkpoint during the year-end holiday period. The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority explicitly warned that peak congestion is expected to continue from November 20, 2026, through January 3, 2027, requiring travelers to check the latest traffic conditions before embarking on their journeys to avoid prolonged delays.