The International Court of Justice delivers its final ruling in the landmark Gambia v Myanmar case on Thursday regarding allegations of genocide against the Rohingya people.

The International Court of Justice is scheduled to deliver its final ruling on Thursday regarding the landmark case accusing the government of Myanmar of committing genocide against the Rohingya minority population. This decisive legal moment concludes years of proceedings initiated by the nation of Gambia, which alleges that state-sponsored violence has systematically targeted Buddhist-majority Myanmar's Muslim minority groups. The outcome of this judgment carries immense historical weight for over one million refugees currently displaced in neighboring Bangladesh.

ICJ Verdict on Myanmar Genocide Allegations

The International Court of Justice will announce its verdict on Thursday, bringing an end to a lengthy legal battle over allegations of genocide against the Rohingya. This ruling addresses the core accusations brought forward by Gambia, which claims that the Myanmar government deliberately targeted the minority Muslim population for destruction. The judgment represents the culmination of a decade-long effort to secure international legal accountability for the atrocities committed against these communities.

Also read ICJ to rule Thursday on Myanmar genocide case brought by Gambia over Rohingya

The case centers on whether the actions of the Myanmar state constitute genocide under international law, a designation that carries specific legal obligations and consequences for the accused nation. The Court's decision will determine if the systematic persecution, violence, and displacement described in the testimonies meet the stringent criteria required to prove intent to destroy a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group.

2017 Crisis and Refugee Exodus Timeline

The roots of this international legal conflict trace back to a violent escalation on August 25, 2017, when the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army attacked thirty police posts and a military base in Myanmar's Rakhine State. This coordinated assault triggered a massive humanitarian crisis as thousands of Rohingya people fled across the border into Bangladesh to escape intensifying clashes between the militia and the Myanmar military.

Advertisement

By September 2, 2017, the Myanmar government reported that more than two thousand six hundred houses had been razed in Rohingya-majority areas during the week following the August attack. The United Nations human rights high commissioner characterized the subsequent military operation as a textbook example of ethnic cleansing on September 11, 2017, highlighting the severity of the humanitarian disaster unfolding in the region.

The scale of the human toll was further quantified in December 2017, when Medecins Sans Frontières published survey results from refugee camps in Bangladesh. These findings estimated that at least six thousand seven hundred Rohingya, including at least seven hundred thirty children below the age of five, were killed between August 25 and September 24, 2017.

Gambia Legal Strategy and Myanmar Defense

The legal proceedings formally began when predominantly Muslim Gambia filed a genocide case against Myanmar at the International Court of Justice on November 11, 2019. Gambia acted as a representative of the broader international community, leveraging its status as a party to the Genocide Convention to bring the matter before the global court in The Hague.

Aung San Suu Kyi, the former leader of Myanmar, appeared before the International Court of Justice on December 11, 2019, to directly address the accusations. During this appearance, she rejected the genocide allegations as incomplete and misleading, refusing to acknowledge the validity of the charges brought by Gambia and dismissing the characterization of the military's actions as systematic genocide.

Myanmar's defense strategy has consistently focused on disputing the factual and legal basis of the accusations. On January 16, 2026, Myanmar told the International Court of Justice that Gambia has not proven the genocide case, following a statement by its foreign ministry that termed the allegations as flawed and unfounded in fact and law.

Advertisement

Legal Precedents and Current Impact

The path to the current ruling was cleared on July 22, 2022, when the International Court of Justice rejected objections raised by Myanmar. The Court ruled that it had jurisdiction under the Genocide Convention and that Gambia's application was admissible, allowing the case to proceed to a full hearing on its merits. This procedural victory was crucial for Gambia to present evidence of state-sponsored violence.

Earlier, on January 23, 2020, the International Court of Justice ordered Myanmar to take urgent measures to protect Rohingya people who remained in the country. This interim measure highlighted the Court's concern for the immediate safety of the population, even before the final determination of liability for genocide.

The real-world impact of this case extends far beyond the courtroom, affecting the lives of more than one million Rohingya refugees who currently live in Bangladesh. Most of these displaced individuals reside in the Cox's Bazar district, where they depend on international aid for survival. The ruling will likely influence future diplomatic relations, humanitarian assistance, and the potential for any voluntary repatriation efforts.

On January 12, 2026, Gambia told ICJ judges that Myanmar targeted the minority Muslim Rohingya for destruction and made their lives a nightmare. This testimony underscored the ongoing suffering of the community and the importance of the Court's upcoming decision in validating their experiences and securing long-term justice.