This news text explores the theme parks and attractions that have shaped the childhood memories of Singaporeans from different generations. It highlights the closure of Big Splash, a water theme park in East Coast, and other iconic attractions that have come and gone in Singapore.

A look back at theme parks and attractions that have come and gone in Singapore , all part of the childhood memories of people from different generations.

A view of Big Splash, a water theme park in East Coast, Singapore, which opened in 1976. The attraction's owner, Science Centre Singapore, announced on Tuesday (May 19) that the facility will end operations on Sep 30. Its closure, which has sparked an outpouring of sadness online, marks another loss in Singapore's tourism landscape. From water theme parks with towering slides to the country's first public aquarium, CNA looks at five iconic attractions that have come and gone





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Theme Parks Attractions Singapore Childhood Memories Big Splash Water Theme Park Sentosa Fantasy Island Tang Dynasty City Merlion Statue Van Kleef Aquarium

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