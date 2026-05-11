Identification of Two Deceased Singaporeans on Mount Dukono

The identification process for two deceased Singaporeans found on Mount Dukono in Indonesia will take about two weeks. Their remains will either be returned to their families or buried in Indonesia only after their bodies have been fully identified. Indonesian authorities will also work closely with the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta to identify the deceased. Meanwhile, police are investigating those connected to the incident.

The identification process for two deceased Singapore ans found on Mount Dukono in Indonesia will take about two weeks. They were killed when the active volcano erupted on 8 May.

Their remains will either be returned to their families or buried in Indonesia only after their bodies have been fully identified. Indonesian authorities say they will also work closely with the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta. Nadirah Zaidi has more.

Meanwhile, Indonesian police are investigating those connected to the incident including the local guide who survived the tragedy and assisted in search and rescue operations. Chandni Vatvani reports. This browser is no longer supported We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Travel Safety Singapore Indonesian Mount Dukono Identification Eruption Passed Away Returned To Families Buried In Indonesia Local Guide Rescue Operations Investigating Travel Safe

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Guide Left Behind as Mount Dukono Erupts, Leaving 2 Singaporeans BehindMr Reza Selang, a mountain guide from Ternate, was caught off guard when Mount Dukono erupted, leaving two Singaporeans behind. He was operating a drone when rocks and burning debris shot into the air, and he ran uphill to join his friend who had collapsed. The two men tried to drag the injured climber away from the crater but were pinned by a large boulder. Unable to move the rocks, Mr Reza was forced to leave them behind and run down the mountain to safety.

Read more »

Search for 2 Singaporeans at Mount Dukono hampered by eruptions and rainJAKARTA - The search for two missing Singaporean hikers after a volcanic eruption of Mount Dukono was still hampered by continuous eruptions and bad weather on Sunday (May 10), an Indonesian official said, though they were feared to be dead.

Read more »

Indonesian rescuers recover and evacuate bodies of two Singaporean hikers killed in Mount Dukono eruptionThe evacuation process of the last two bodies encountered obstacles due to the victims' position, being buried under volcanic materials of significant thickness and depth. The eruption of Mount Dukono, located in North Maluku province, began on Friday and has continued to erupt at a lower scale ever since. A total of 98 personnel were deployed, including members from the search and rescue agency (Basarnas), the North Halmahera Regency Regional Disaster Management Agency, the Indonesian Army, the Indonesian Navy as well as local volunteers.

Read more »

Two Singaporean Hikers Died in Mournful News from Mount Dukono VolcanoThe news of the tragic death of Timothy Heng, a Singaporean hiker, and another hiker from Indonesia shocked his family, making it devastating for them. He died while trying to rescue another hiker during the volcano eruption.

Read more »