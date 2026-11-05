IHH Healthcare to cut about 380 jobs in Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia

IHH Healthcare will cut about 380 jobs, or 0.5% of its 76,000-strong workforce, across Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia as it consolidates business support services. Clinical and patient-facing teams are not affected.

IHH Healthcare will cut about 380 jobs across Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia as it consolidates its business support services. The healthcare group announced the move in a statement on Nov 4.

The affected employees make up approximately 0.5 per cent of IHH's 76,000 total workforce. The figure translates to about 380 affected employees. Some employees will move into redesigned roles as part of the consolidation. Clinical services, healthcare professionals and patient-facing teams are not affected.

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Patient Care And Group CEO Statement

Patients will continue receiving the same quality of care at its hospitals and healthcare facilities. IHH said the consolidation aims to harmonise processes, unlock synergies across its network and invest resources where they create the greatest impact for patients. The changes are part of its transformation efforts to drive consistency, efficiency and scalability. Group chief executive officer Prem Kumar Nair said the decision was not one the healthcare group took lightly.

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He added that the global healthcare landscape has become increasingly complex and fast changing due to advances in technology, growing healthcare needs and patient expectations. To continue delivering high-quality patient care for the long term, we must change the way we work and build an organisation that is more resilient, agile and future-ready, he said. An IHH Healthcare spokesperson told CNA that those leaving had either been given a separation offer or let go based on different established market practices.

IHH is providing support to affected employees that goes beyond local statutory requirements. This includes enhanced severance packages, immediate access to career transition and outplacement support, and a confidential channel for feedback and assistance. The company said: IHH is committed to helping staff and their families, ensuring they have access to practical support and resources throughout this transition, with care and respect at every step. IHH Healthcare had previously announced in June a collaboration with business and technology consultant Infosys.

Artificial Intelligence Enterprise Resource Planning

The partnership is to drive an artificial intelligence-powered enterprise resource planning system. The system will standardise and harmonise business processes across all its markets, starting with Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore. The consolidation and implementation of the enterprise resource planning system will establish a more integrated operating foundation for the group. The company said this supports continuity for hospitals, greater consistency for business teams, and a more scalable platform for IHH's future growth.

The consolidation aligns with IHH's broader strategy to sharpen its focus on delivering patient-first priorities and building a sustainable healthcare ecosystem. IHH runs 190 healthcare facilities across 10 countries, including Malaysia, Singapore and India. Eighty-nine of the facilities are hospitals. The group's Singapore brands include Parkway, Gleneagles, Mount Elizabeth and Mount Elizabeth Novena, as well as Parkway East Hospital.

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Singapore Hospital Locations And Supplier Updates

Its four hospitals in Singapore are Gleneagles Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital and Parkway East Hospital. For suppliers, partners and vendors, there will be no immediate changes to business operations and existing contractual arrangements. Any future changes will be communicated in a timely and transparent manner, the company added. IHH has a primary listing on Bursa Malaysia and a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange.

The Straits Times has contacted IHH and the Healthcare Services Employees' Union for more information. The announcement comes as the healthcare group moves to consolidate its business support services across its regional operations. The company said the changes are designed to create a more integrated operating foundation for the group. IHH said the transition will be managed with care and respect at every step.

The group added that it remains committed to helping staff and their families throughout this period.