IKEA Reports Third Straight Sales Decline as Cost Pressures Mount

Inter IKEA posts €43.8bn revenue for FY ending Aug 31. CEO Jakub Jankowski targets growth and affordability amidst rising freight costs and shifting retail strategies.

Inter IKEA generated €43.8 billion in sales across 64 countries during the financial year ending Aug 31, marking a second consecutive 2% decline from the €44.6 billion recorded in 2025. The Swedish furniture retailer attributed the stagnation to weak consumer demand, increased operational costs, and broader economic headwinds. Despite the downturn, the company expanded its global network by adding 30 new stores, prioritizing urban accessibility over traditional suburban models.

Financial Results And Strategic Shifts

The financial performance for the period ending Aug 31 reflects a challenging landscape where net profit dropped to €1.4 billion from €1.5 billion in the previous year. Inter IKEA, the entity that owns the IKEA brand and manages its global franchise system, highlighted that weaker purchasing volumes led to less efficient use of production capacity. This inefficiency impacted both the company's own manufacturing operations and those of its external suppliers, squeezing margins further.

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The company is actively responding to these financial pressures by altering its physical retail footprint. While the traditional model relied on giant blue big-box stores in suburban areas, the strategy has shifted toward smaller city-centre locations. CEO Jakub Jankowski, who assumed leadership at the start of 2026, emphasized that as fewer consumers hold driving licenses or own cars, the brand must be physically closer to urban shoppers. This pivot aims to capture foot traffic from pedestrians rather than relying on drivers.

Leadership Vision For Affordability

Inter IKEA CEO Jakub Jankowski stated in an interview that the primary objective is to return the brand to a trajectory of growth. He noted that sales have been stagnant for several years, which hinders the mission to provide affordable home furnishing products to a wider demographic. With families globally struggling against rising living costs, Jankowski argued that making products more affordable is essential for restoring volume and market relevance.

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CEO Jakub Jankowski has outlined a clear directive to prioritize accessibility and cost-efficiency in the next phase of the company's development. He believes that by aligning pricing strategies with the economic realities of modern households, the company can reverse the trend of declining sales. This approach requires a fundamental reassessment of how the brand positions itself in both pricing and store format.

Global Expansion And Regional Closures

The retail expansion strategy involved opening 15 small stores in Europe during the 2026 financial year, aligning with the goal of urban penetration. However, the global approach was not uniform, as the company simultaneously closed seven stores in China. This reduction in the Chinese market came in response to persistently weak consumer demand in the region, signaling a contraction in areas where the brand faced significant challenges.

The decision to close stores in China contrasts with the aggressive opening plans in Europe, highlighting a divided global outlook for Inter IKEA. The company is balancing the need for urban accessibility with the reality of regional economic disparities. This selective expansion allows the retailer to invest in markets with higher potential for growth while retreating from locations with insufficient demand.

Cost Pressures And Future Outlook

Operational challenges include rising freight costs that are attributed in part to geopolitical tensions, including the conflict in Iran. These increased logistics expenses compound the difficulty of maintaining low prices for consumers. Inter IKEA is contending with a dual challenge of keeping products affordable for struggling families while managing a supply chain that is becoming increasingly expensive to operate globally.

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The third consecutive year of declining sales presents a significant test for the new leadership team. Jakub Jankowski and his executive board must navigate the complex interplay of inflation, changing consumer habits, and supply chain volatility. The success of the urban store initiative and the commitment to affordability will determine whether Inter IKEA can stabilize its financial performance in the coming years.