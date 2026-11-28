American figure skater Ilia Malinin secures the NHK Trophy victory with a total score of 305.31 points, despite a less dominant free skate compared to his record-breaking short program.

American figure skater Ilia Malinin claimed the NHK Trophy title on Saturday, November 28, 2026, at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium. The 21-year-old three-time world champion secured first place with a total score of 305.31 points, navigating a performance that showed more vulnerability than his historic effort from the previous day.

Malinin Dominates With High Technical Score

Malinin delivered a powerful free skate performance that earned him 190.50 points, the highest score of the men's free skate segment. His routine featured four quadruple jumps, providing the technical firepower necessary to maintain his lead and win the gold medal. This victory follows his stunning short program on Friday, where he shattered the world record previously held by American legend Nathan Chen.

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Aymoz and Britschgi Climb Podium Positions

The battle for the remaining podium spots intensified significantly after the short program concluded. France's Kevin Aymoz improved his standing from third place to claim the silver medal with a total score of 270.49 points. Switzerland's Lukas Britschgi moved up to secure the bronze medal, finishing with a total of 266.02 points. Both athletes demonstrated strong consistency to outscore their rivals in the free skate.

Sato's Home Crowd Performance Ends in Disappointment

Japan's Shun Sato experienced a challenging free skate in front of his home supporters at the Tokyo venue. Entering the final segment in second place, Sato's routine was marked by significant errors and technical issues that prevented him from maintaining his position. He ultimately dropped to eighth place, a stark contrast to his earlier success in the competition.

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Malinin Acknowledges Less Effortless Execution

Despite securing the top spot, Malinin appeared less dominant than he had during his record-breaking short program 24 hours earlier. He downgraded his opening quadruple jump to a double, indicating a moment of instability in his opening sequence. The 21-year-old skater displayed moments that lacked the effortless fluidity seen in his previous performances, though his technical content remained sufficient to win.

Competition Results and Final Standings

The NHK Trophy results highlight the competitive depth of the ISU Grand Prix series. Malinin's total score of 305.31 points stands as the highest achievement of the event, while Aymoz and Britschgi demonstrated their ability to contend for top honors. The shifting dynamics of the competition underscore the high stakes and varying performance levels seen among the world's elite figure skaters.