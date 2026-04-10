IMDA Expands TechSkills Initiative to Support University Graduates in Tech Careers

The Infocomm Media Development Authority IMDA is broadening its TechSkills Accelerator program, now including university graduates, to support their entry into the information and digital technology IDT sector. This initiative provides structured career pathways, sector-specific training, and a centralized online hub for job opportunities.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority IMDA is significantly bolstering its support for recent graduates in the information and digital technology IDT sector. The expansion of the TechSkills Accelerator for Institute of Technical Education and Polytechnics TIP Alliance now includes university students, reflecting a comprehensive strategy to equip new graduates with the necessary skills and career pathways to thrive in the evolving tech landscape.

This initiative, announced on Friday April 10th by Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How, marks a significant step in bridging the gap between academic learning and the dynamic demands of the tech industry. The TIP Alliance+, a key component of this expansion, is designed to provide targeted support over the next three years. This initiative builds upon the accomplishments of the existing TIP Alliance, which has already facilitated over 2,300 year-long internships and secured over 1,000 tech job placements for ITE and polytechnic students since its inception in 2022. The extended framework will grant university graduates access to structured career pathways and a selection of bite-sized modules specifically crafted to cultivate specialized technical expertise. This focused approach ensures that graduates are well-prepared for the intricacies of various tech roles, allowing them to quickly adapt and contribute to the industry. The emphasis on hands-on experience and practical skills aims to accelerate their transition from education to employment. \To further streamline the job search and upskilling process, the IMDA and the National Trades Union Congress’ e2i have collaborated to launch the Tech Elevation and Career Hub, an all-inclusive online portal dedicated to matching tech talent with opportunities. The platform currently showcases approximately 800 tech job and internship opportunities, catering to graduates, job seekers, and mid-career professionals eager to navigate the digital economy's job market. This centralized hub serves as a critical resource, providing a simplified interface for individuals to explore career options, acquire relevant skills, and connect with potential employers. It not only simplifies the job search process but also offers valuable resources for continuous learning and skill enhancement, essential for career progression in the rapidly changing tech field. \Adding to this comprehensive support system are sector-specific training pathways, starting with the Government Tech Pathway. This pathway has been developed in partnership with GovTech and the Singapore Computer Society, providing students with hands-on experience in high-demand areas like governance, compliance, and public sector systems. Following this initial launch, the IMDA plans to extend similar structured pathways to vital sectors such as financial services and healthtech, ensuring graduates are equipped with industry-specific skills. The success of these initiatives is supported by the growing trend of over 200 employers who are embracing skills-based hiring practices, prioritizing industry-relevant capabilities over solely focusing on academic qualifications. This shift highlights a growing appreciation for practical experience and the specific skill sets needed to succeed in the tech industry, further validating IMDA's efforts to align training with the evolving demands of the job market and create a robust pipeline of skilled tech professionals. This collaborative effort amongst various entities ensures that graduates are well-prepared to contribute to and lead the digital transformation of Singapore. This article was produced with the assistance of AI and checked by our editors





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IMDA expands support for fresh graduates pursuing careers in techThe Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) is significantly ramping up support for fresh information and digital technology (IDT) graduates by expanding the TechSkills Accelerator for Institute of Technical Education and Polytechnics (TIP) Alliance to include university students.

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