IMDA Suspends Deal Evaluation Amid Investigation into Simba's Unauthorized Spectrum Use

The decision to suspend the evaluation of the proposed deal between Keppel and M1, who were set to merge and form a key competitor to Singtel, was made due to concerns over Simba's unauthorized use of radio frequency bands to provide mobile services.

During its review of the deal, IMDA learned that Simba may have been using radio frequency bands that had not been assigned to it to provide mobile services.

As a result, the regulator said it would suspend its evaluation of the deal until further notice. This suspension decision was made due to an ongoing investigation into whether Simba had been using radio frequency bands that were not assigned to it, which is a breach of the Telecommunications Act 1999 and the conditions of Simba’s Facilities-Based Operations Licence





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Simba Keppel M1 Deal Evaluation Suspension Unauthorized Spectrum Use Telecommunications Act License Conditions Breach Spectrum Consolidation Review Investigation Findings Material To Assessment Keppel Share Price Simba Share Price Total Assets Monetisation Target

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During review, IMDA learns Simba may have been using unauthorized radio frequency bands; consolidation deal suspendedIMDA, the telecommunications regulator in Singapore, has suspended its review of a proposed consolidation involving M1 and Simba, citing an ongoing investigation into whether Simba had been using radio frequency bands that were not assigned to it to provide mobile services. This unauthorized use would violate the Telecommunications Act 1999 and could constitute a breach of Simba's Facilities-Based Operations Licence. The deal, subject to IMDA's approval, is being assessed under the Telecom and Media Competition Code, which requires a thorough review of critical telecommunications infrastructure and cybersecurity risks.

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