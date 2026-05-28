IMF approves $695 million bailout for Sri Lanka

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a further US$695 million bailout instalment under Sri Lanka's US$2.9 billion recovery programme. The IMF mission chief Evan Papageorgiou said that Sri Lanka's economic reforms had paid off, but the country must hold the course and safeguard the hard-won gains.

The International Monetary Fund ( IMF ) approved a further US$695 million bailout instalment under Sri Lanka 's US$2.9 billion recovery programme. Tough economic reforms since Sri Lanka 's sovereign default in 2022 have placed the country in a better position, IMF mission chief Evan Papageorgiou told a news conference in Washington.

However, the Iran war and the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, which struck in November, are weighing on the economy and have tilted the risks firmly to the downside. The island secured a US$2.9-billion, four-year bailout in early 2023 after months of acute shortages in the previous year led to street protests that toppled then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The IMF programme has forced the island to raise taxes, cut subsidies and introduce tough anti-corruption laws to stabilise the economy and restructure external debt. Papageorgiou said economic reforms had paid off and Sri Lanka was in a much stronger position to deal with the current crisis, but must hold the course and safeguard the hard-won gains.

The island was recovering from the November cyclone, which killed 643 people and caused an estimated US$4.1 billion in infrastructure damage, when the Middle East conflict erupted. At the same time, Sri Lanka last year had a windfall of customs duty from vehicle imports, which were allowed after a five-year ban, Papageorgiou said.

Strong overperformance in fiscal revenue last year was primarily due to the very large windfall from motor vehicle duties and import taxes, and some underspending in capital expenditure, he added. The IMF official urged the authorities to broaden the tax net and ensure a more representative revenue collection system.

The IMF expects Sri Lanka's growth this year to slow to 3.0 per cent, down from 5.0 per cent in 2025, with inflation remaining within a target range of about 5.0 per cent





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