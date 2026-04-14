IMF Warns Middle East Conflict Poses Greater Threat to Global Economy Than Trump Tariffs

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warns that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East poses a greater risk to the global economy than the initial wave of tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump. Various economic scenarios, ranging from optimistic to severe, are presented, highlighting the uncertainty and potential for global recession.

The International Monetary Fund ( IMF ) is warning of significantly increased risks to the global economy stemming from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, with the chief economist stating that the potential economic fallout surpasses the impact of President Trump's initial tariffs. The IMF presented several growth scenarios at its spring meetings, highlighting the uncertainty surrounding the war's duration and intensity. These scenarios, ranging from optimistic to severe, illustrate the potential for global economic stagnation or even recession depending on how the situation unfolds. The IMF 's assessment underscores the interconnectedness of the global economy and its vulnerability to geopolitical instability.

The IMF's most optimistic, or 'reference scenario', projects a 3.1 percent real GDP growth for 2026, a slight decrease from its previous forecast. This scenario assumes a short-lived Iran war and oil prices averaging $82 per barrel. However, even this optimistic outlook is tempered by the fact that without the conflict, the IMF would have upgraded its growth forecast to 3.4 percent, buoyed by factors such as technology investments and lower interest rates. The impact of the conflict on oil prices, a key factor in the IMF's economic models, will dictate the severity of the economic consequences.

The 'adverse scenario' anticipates a longer conflict with oil prices remaining around $100 per barrel this year and $75 in 2027, leading to a global GDP growth of 2.5 percent this year. A worst-case 'severe scenario' involving a prolonged and intensified conflict with much higher oil prices could slash global growth to 2.0 percent, potentially triggering a global recession. This scenario paints a grim picture, with many countries facing recessions and inflation exceeding 6 percent.

Under the severe scenario, the IMF fears that extended high oil prices will also contribute to rising inflation expectations, making it more likely that central banks will step in to curb prices, which may further harm growth. In contrast, the US growth outlook has been marginally trimmed to 2.3 percent this year, due to increased energy costs. The Eurozone is expected to suffer a more significant impact, with its growth forecasts reduced to 1.1 percent in 2026 and 1.2 percent in 2027. Japan's economic growth is also expected to be modest. The IMF highlights the importance of managing inflation expectations, noting that central banks might be able to 'look through' a short-lived surge in energy prices, keeping interest rates steady. The analysis underscores how complex the global economy is and how events in one region can have wide-ranging consequences





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