The Institute of Mental Health in Singapore will become the National Centre for Mental Health in April 2027, signaling a shift toward coordinated community care and expanded services by 2040.

The Institute of Mental Health in Singapore will officially change its name to the National Centre for Mental Health in April 2027, a significant move that reflects its expanding mandate beyond a single psychiatric facility. This rebranding, announced by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung during his October 10 World Mental Health Day message, underscores the government's commitment to integrating mental health as a fundamental component of the nation's healthcare infrastructure.

Celestial Shift in National Mental Health Strategy

Chief Executive Jamie Mervyn Lim emphasizes that this transition is far from cosmetic, describing it as a strategic shift toward a more cohesive and accessible mental healthcare ecosystem for all Singaporeans. The new identity positions the institution as an anchor for a whole-of-nation care network, aiming to coordinate efforts across diverse healthcare clusters, government agencies, and community partners to address the full spectrum of mental well-being issues.

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Coordinated Care Framework Implementation Details

Under the guidance of the Ministry of Health, the new centre will lead the implementation of a four-tiered care model that ranges from foundational mental wellness at Tier 1 to high-acuity medical treatment at Tier 4. This structured approach ensures that early support is accessible through existing community platforms such as schools, workplaces, and active ageing centres, preventing the institution from becoming merely a last resort for crisis management.

Strategic Leadership of Jamie Mervyn Lim

Jamie Mervyn Lim, who assumed his role nine months prior to this announcement, brings extensive executive experience from his previous tenures as the CEO of Ren Ci Hospital between 2023 and 2025 and the chief operating officer at Tan Tock Seng Hospital from 2015 to 2022. He argues that having numerous helping hands is insufficient if they operate in isolation, necessitating a coordinated system that matches supply with demand to optimize patient outcomes.

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Phased Expansion to 2040 and Infrastructure Updates

The physical and operational expansion of the institute will occur in phases stretching toward 2040, designed to accommodate growing demand while maintaining high standards of care. To manage waiting times effectively during this transition, the centre plans to provide early access to care through psychologists rather than limiting initial consultations to child psychiatrists, thereby streamlining the referral process for younger patients.

Establishment of Unified Coordination Office

Beginning on October 1, the institution established a dedicated office to unite community programmes, partnerships, and outreach efforts under a single team structure. This strategic move follows a September retreat involving 122 participants from 34 organizations, which focused on identifying current gaps in the mental health ecosystem and developing aspirations for a more interconnected service network across the nation.