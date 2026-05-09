Improving Sleep Quality in Midlife Women

This article provides information on how to improve sleep quality in midlife women, addressing challenges such as hormonal fluctuations, lifestyle factors, and age-related changes. It also discusses the correlation between estrogen levels and sleep, the benefits of sleep-promoting foods, and effective strategies to enhance sleep quality.

During sleep, the brain and body reset, allowing the body to recover during this restful time. Estrogen plays a role in regulating sleep and maintaining body temperature.

As levels begin to fluctuate and then decline during perimenopause and menopause, women may experience hot flashes and night sweats, which disrupt sleep. Progesterone has a calming effect on the brain, promoting relaxation. Just like estrogen, production of progesterone declines as we age, and lower levels can contribute to sleep disturbances. Recent scientific advancements have shed light on effective strategies to improve sleep quality for women in midlife.

Addressing challenges such as hormonal fluctuations, lifestyle factors, and age-related changes are some of the best ways to optimize sleep hygiene. Estrogen levels and sleep are correlated, with a decline in estrogen levels in women who report fewer hours of sleep compared to those with longer sleep duration. Incorporating sleep-promoting foods like greens, nuts, oily fish, chicken, and bananas can lead to substantial improvements in mood and sleep quality for perimenopausal women.

Melatonin, a hormone regulating the sleep-wake cycle, is beneficial for short-term sleep issues like jet lag but lacks sufficient evidence for chronic insomnia treatment. Limiting bright light at night and getting exposure to sunlight within 30 minutes or one hour of waking up can enhance sleep quality. Putting yourself on a sleep schedule and avoiding bright light at night can also improve sleep quality.

If night sweats and hot flashes are disrupting your sleep, there are a number of effective treatment options, including new medications. If you’re a night owl and your circadian clock naturally runs later, try to make realistic changes to your routine that will help you get enough sleep. Always consult with your healthcare professional before starting any supplements or practices





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Sleep Quality Midlife Women Hormonal Fluctuations Lifestyle Factors Age-Related Changes Estrogen Levels Progesterone Melatonin Bright Light At Night Sleep Schedule Sleep-Promoting Foods New Medications Night Owls Circadian Clock Heart Health Stroke Heart Failure Coronary Artery Disease New Medications Treatment Options

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