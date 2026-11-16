Imran Khan Urges Supreme Court For Urgent Medical Care

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan appeals to the Supreme Court for urgent medical treatment, citing severe health risks for himself and his wife, Bushra Bibi.

Former Pakistan i Prime Minister Imran Khan issued a direct appeal to the country's highest judicial body on Monday, requesting immediate medical intervention for both himself and his spouse. Khan, who is currently incarcerated, stated in a formal letter that critical court orders regarding his healthcare have not been executed, leaving his condition and that of his wife, Bushra Bibi, in a dangerous state of neglect.

Severe Health Warnings Issued To Judiciary

Addressing the chief justice through his legal representative, the seventy-four-year-old former leader detailed alarming medical assessments received from his doctors. He revealed that medical professionals have warned him that he is highly vulnerable to suffering a brain hemorrhage or cardiac arrest at any moment, emphasizing the immediate lethality of his current physical state.

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Khan further highlighted the deteriorating condition of his wife, Bushra Bibi, who is also detained. He informed the court that she faces the risk of permanent sight loss, a development that served as the primary catalyst for his urgent written plea to the judiciary for intervention in their healthcare matters.

Alleged Failure To Follow Court Orders

The former prime minister explicitly accused authorities of failing to implement previous judicial directives concerning his treatment. He noted that despite a Supreme Court ruling from August mandating the government to transfer him to a private hospital in the capital, Islamabad, he remains in prison with limited access to adequate care.

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Khan described his current existence as a relentless decline, stating that at seventy-four, the unrelenting nature of his imprisonment is pushing him toward a point from which he may not return alive. He expressed deep concern over the lack of adherence to medical protocols and the isolation he endures.

Mental Health Toll And Isolation Concerns

Beyond physical ailments, Khan raised serious concerns regarding the impact of long periods of solitary confinement on his mental health. He argued that the continuous isolation is exacerbating his overall vulnerability and contributing to a rapid decline in his well-being.

He also pointed out that prison officials have ignored specific recommendations from a medical board. These recommendations had explicitly called for allowing him increased contact with his family members, a measure intended to support his psychological stability during his detention.

Recent Hospital Visit And Ongoing Legal Battle

Authorities responded to health complaints by taking Khan to a hospital last week for an eye examination. Following this brief medical check-up, he was returned to his cell, leaving his family and legal team skeptical about the adequacy of the care provided during that visit.

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Khan has been held in prison since 2023 following a no-confidence vote that removed him from power in 2022. He faces multiple corruption charges, although he firmly denies all wrongdoing and characterizes the legal proceedings as politically motivated. The government rejects these allegations, maintaining that the charges are legitimate. While all of Khan's convictions have been suspended or overturned with appeals pending, except for one, the former leader continues to fight the legal process while battling significant health issues.