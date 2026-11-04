Singapore Repertory Theatre stages Eureka Day, Tony-winning satire on vaccines, from Nov 18

SRT stages Jonathan Spector's Eureka Day, a Tony Award-winning satire about a school mumps outbreak and a chaotic online parent chat, at KC Arts Centre from Nov 18 to Dec 6.

Singapore Repertory Theatre (SRT) stages Jonathan Spector's comedy Eureka Day from Nov 18. The Tony Award -winning satire about vaccines, school politics and a chaotic group chat will be performed at the KC Arts Centre.

The play follows an outbreak of the mumps virus in an elementary school, which rules out in-person meetings and forces the school committee to engage with parents online. The live chat scrolls across the stage, and as with most contentious discourse on the Internet, civility is short-lived. Eureka Day won the 2025 Tony Award for Best Revival. Director Daniel Jenkins says it has substance and no villain, with realistic, overlapping dialogue.

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Timely anti-vaccine debate sparks laughter

Cast members say the anti-vaccine debate feels timely and personal, and the show aims to make audiences laugh and think about openness, trust and disagreement. Anyone who has watched a WhatsApp group chat implode spectacularly will recognise the chaotic online town hall at the centre of Eureka Day. The drama is played for laughs. Jenkins says: We all know what happens when there's lots of people online, and it so easily gets out of hand.

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Jenkins says on the choice of the play for SRT's year-ender: It's hard to find good comedies that have a little bit more substance than just fluff, and this play is very much that. American playwright Jonathan Spector wrote the 2018 satire, and real events inspired his script: a 2014 Disneyland measles outbreak which led California to drastically tighten its vaccination requirements. In a post-pandemic world where anti-vaccination voices have gotten louder, the play retains its resonance.

Actor Shane Mardjuki says: I thought it was 100% written post-Covid. It's shocking, how the script had all those arguments and debates that we now have. His fellow cast members Munah Bagharib, Benjamin Chow, Coco Wang Ling and Julie Wee play the members of the executive committee who have to come to a unanimous decision under the school's progressive principles of inclusivity. But disagreements soon rip apart the veil of civility.

No villain creates realistic overlapping dialogue

Jenkins highlights Spector's refusal to cast a villain: He creates characters that, although somewhat extreme in their views, are not caricatures. Spector's style of dialogue includes interjections and overlapping sentences, which makes the talk feel true to life and grounds the hilarity in naturalism. Jenkins says, laughing: It's challenging for the actors. But also engaging to watch, because it feels like these are just real people having a real conversation.

The script remains set in its original period, so its characters argue without the hindsight the audience might carry in. If the play feels timeless, it is because its real subject is how people simply struggle to see eye to eye when it matters most. Jenkins adds: This is a play about a very specific school at a very specific time. Yet the debates they have continue to be relevant.

Mardjuki, who plays Eli, a full-time father on the pro-science side of the debate, adds: It's not too much of a logical leap for me, because I side with many of the arguments he makes. And as someone who's very invested in his children, sometimes between jobs, I feel like I'm a full-time father, so I see where this guy is coming from.

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He also drew insights from an episode of American podcast series This American Life which discussed how a county health department had to word its public bulletin about a measles outbreak without causing alarm, the same dilemma the play's committee faces. Wee took a little longer to warm up to her character Suzanne, whose anti-vaccination views she could not voice honestly at first: It could come out of my mouth as words, but it could not come out from my heart.

Actor researches origins of anti-vaccine movement

So I had to do research. She read Seth Mnookin's The Panic Virus, an investigative book about the origins of the anti-vaccine movement: There were so many characters and perspectives that were exactly what I needed to understand for this role. She was so absorbed by anti-vaccine documentaries that her husband cautioned her not to get dragged in. But the exercise compelled her to re-examine herself: It made me think: What do I not know?

Am I doing the best for my child? Because I don't know what I don't know. The cast and director hope audiences take home the same healthy openness to debate and certainly more than just a good laugh. Jenkins says: We might come in thinking we know who these people are, who we're rooting for, what we believe, but the second half of the play goes somewhere you wouldn't expect in the first half.

Mardjuki adds: Because it's a comedy, it allows you open up a bit to see the other side of the debate. It's a good reminder to hold space. Eureka Day runs from Nov 18 to Dec 6. Showtimes are Tuesdays to Saturdays at 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm, with an additional show on Nov 29, Sunday, at 6pm.

The performance has an advisory for some mature content and coarse language. The cast includes Munah Bagharib, Coco Wang Ling, Benjamin Chow and Julie Wee, who are pictured from left in the production. The play is staged by the Singapore Repertory Theatre, which has chosen this Tony Award-winning satire for its year-end production.