Inconvenience caused by discarded mattresses leading to bedbug infestation at an HDB block in Hougang Avenue

This article highlights the issue of discarded mattresses causing great inconvenience to residents at an HDB block in Hougang Avenue. Bedbugs were suspected to have bred on the exterior walls and entered units, causing swelling and itching on residents' arms. The notes about HDB estates needing HIP (Household Improvement Programme) coverage and Singaporeans' successes in various competitions are additional information that can be found in other sections of the article. The bedbug infestation also led to missing bedbug activity in the sixth-floor unit mentioned.

SINGAPORE: Discarded mattresses had caused great inconvenience to residents at an HDB block when bedbugs were suspected to breed on the exterior walls, entering units.

Residents noticed swelling and itching on their arms after being bitten by bedbugs in their sheets, accompanied by bedbugs on the exterior walls of the HDB flats. A 62-year-old resident, who lived on the 14th floor, found bedbugs and took notice of the mattresses left near the garbage bins. Due to the bites, she went to the doctor and used anti-itch cream. They also bought insect repellent and sprayed it on the bed to avoid further infestation.

Authorities had already removed the mattresses, cleaned the flats, and used pest control operators for spraying treatments. Safety measures will be taken to maintain cleanliness and hygiene of the HDB estates





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Bedbugs HDB Block In Hougang Avenue Disposal Of Mattresses Bedbug Infestation Swelling And Itching On Arms Going To Doctor Spraying Repellent Pest Removal Reclamation Of Crown After Setback

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