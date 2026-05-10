Increased Egg and Vegetable Production and Challenges Ahead

The rise in production and future expansion plans of local farms, the challenges they face due to adverse weather and higher production costs, and the efforts they are taking to improve efficiency and sustainability.

Some local egg and vegetable farms have increased production over the past year, with plans to expand further after strengthening demand through marketing and closer ties with wet markets .

But challenges loom, including adverse weather and higher fertiliser and feed costs linked to the Middle East conflict. Farms are adopting automation, AI and joint logistics to manage manpower and transport needs. They say these efforts will help sustain output without raising prices for now. Rachel Teng reports





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Egg Farms Vegetable Farms Production Increase Marketing Efforts Wet Markets Automation Artificial Intelligence Joint Logistics Fertilizer Costs Feed Costs Middle East Conflict Demand Strengthening Resilience Efforts Prices Avoiding

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