Increased Penalties for Bird Feedings and a Man Allegedly Making Silent Calls to the Police

Raised fines and potential imprisonment for first-time offenders and repeat offenses for bird feedings in Singapore. A 37-year-old man allegedly made over 1,035 silent calls to the police hotline over several days while trying to conceal his identity.

SINGAPORE: Another bird feeding arrest was charged in court when a 67-year-old woman was caught repeatedly feeding pigeons in different HDB estates located in Yishun , in violation of the Wildlife Act .

The woman was seen feeding pigeons in at least four locations between August 2025 and February 2026. The first instance occurred near Block 755, Yishun Street 22. There were three more instances in January and February this year in Blocks 728 and 727, Yishun Street 71. The penalties for feeding pigeons publicly have been doubled, with a maximum fine of S$10,000 for first-time offenders and a maximum sentence of up to 12 months' imprisonment for repeat offenders.

In related news, a man alleged to have made over 1,035 silent calls to the police hotline and attempted to conceal his identity is scheduled to appear in court. A 37-year-old man had allegedly made numerous calls to the police hotline over several days. In a different news story, a woman got into a fight with a man who saw her feeding pigeons and responded by raising the middle finger.

Her son has mentioned that his mother constantly demanded money after he became an adult and even asked him to pay her back for food she had bought for him in the past





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Bird Feeding Wildlife Act HDB Estates Yishun First-Time Offenders Double The Penalties Violate Sentence Assign Repeatedly

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