Indian Youth Congress clashes with police at Meta offices in multiple cities. The protests demand restored accounts as government takedown orders surge under new strict laws.

Workers from the Indian Youth Congress engaged in violent confrontations with law enforcement outside Meta Platforms offices on November 20 and 21, protesting the removal of Instagram accounts linked to the main opposition Congress party. The incidents occurred in Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Gurugram, marking a significant escalation in tensions between the political group and the technology giant.

Violent Clashes at Meta Offices

Footage released by the Indian Youth Congress on November 21 showed protesters storming the Meta headquarters in Hyderabad, where they smashed plants and clashed with police. In Mumbai, video evidence displayed workers spray-painting anti-Meta slogans on exterior walls while battling security guards. Demonstrations in Gurugram near New Delhi featured banners demanding the restoration of youth Congress accounts, with workers chanting slogans against the platform.

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Meta Data Shows Surge in Restrictions

Official disclosures indicate that Meta restricted more than 5.4 million posts or accounts in India during the first half of 2026. This figure represents a dramatic increase from the approximately 70,000 restrictions recorded in the preceding six months, placing India second only to Indonesia for the highest volume of content moderation in the region.

Government Laws Drive Content Takedowns

A new government rule requires social media companies to review and decide on takedown requests within three hours of notification. Reporters Without Borders noted that the removal of journalistic content has risen sharply in India throughout 2026. Activists argue that this extremely short deadline limits the ability of platforms to conduct proper reviews before complying with orders to remove unlawful content.

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Political Blame and Stalemate

Pradeep Bhandari, a spokesperson for the ruling party led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, condemned the protests as vandalism and accused Congress of destroying property while flaunting the act on social media. The Congress party maintains that Meta and the government are actively curbing dissent and restricting free speech online, while the administration asserts it only orders takedowns that breach local laws or threaten national security.

Impact on Dissent and Journalists

Although two accounts were restored following the initial protests on November 20, thousands of accounts belonging to journalists, creators, and influencers critical of the government remain restricted. Manu Jain, who manages social media for the youth group, stated that Meta must explain its algorithmic restrictions and restore accounts taken down under government orders to resolve the ongoing crisis.