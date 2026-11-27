India's drone and robotics firms pivot to defence due to border tensions and government support, yet experts warn that imported component reliance hinders sustainable growth.

Border tensions and government support are driving India's drone and robotics manufacturers towards defence applications. But experts warn that reliance on imported components and unpredictable military orders could hinder long-term growth.

Shift From Civilian To Military Focus

Three four-legged robots raced around a specially designed track at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, drawing crowds as they competed to clock the fastest lap. Param, developed by Bengaluru-based General Autonomy, won the race. But for the company's co-founder Farid Ahsan, the real test lies far from the racetrack - on the military front line.

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General Autonomy, which began in industrial automation, is now working with the Indian armed forces to explore military applications for its robotic dogs and humanoids, including surveillance, patrolling and transporting supplies. It was among several manufacturers showcasing unmanned technologies at the three-day summit from Nov 17 to 19, as India's drone and robotics firms look to tap growing demand from the country's defence sector.

Massive Defence Contracts Drive Growth

"The defence market is so big, with orders running into billions of rupees. The projected demand is also extremely high, and it's kind of engulfing the civil market," Ezhilan Nanmaran, head of product and strategic alliances at Indian drone manufacturer IdeaForge, told CNA.

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In August 2026, India's Ministry of Defence signed contracts worth approximately 15.8 billion Indian rupees (US$170 million) with Indian manufacturers Tata Advanced Systems and NIBE for armed drones and related equipment for the Indian Army.

IdeaForge itself secured a 1.37-billion-rupee contract from the ministry in June 2025 to supply the Indian Army with small surveillance drones and accessories, according to its stock-exchange filing.

Startup Boom And Government Support

The Indian government is pushing to boost domestic defence manufacturing and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers. "India must work in a mission mode to emerge as a global hub of indigenous drone manufacturing in the next few years," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said at To support innovation, the government has introduced funding schemes including Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) and Acing Development of Innovative Technologies with iDEX (ADITI), which offers eligible startups grants of up to 250 million rupees each.

from eight in 2022 to 26 in 2025, with another 33 established in the first 11 months of 2026, according to A drone of Indian firm NeoSky on display at the Bengaluru Tech Summit on Nov 18, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Ribhu Chatterjee) Drone manufacturers are increasingly focusing on defence applications over civilian uses such as urban deliveries, where commercial adoption remains limited, analysts said. Neil Shah, vice-president of research at Counterpoint Research, said India's low-cost motorcycle deliveries, restrictions on long-distance drone flights and lack of landing infrastructure hinder commercial adoption.

Civilian Adoption Barriers Persist

"Covering the last mile is very tough in India," he said. He added that drones were better suited to transporting goods between fixed locations, particularly for time-sensitive deliveries such as medical samples.

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"Geopolitics created the urgency. Policy created the suppliers," she told CNA, referring to changing security priorities and government initiatives that have helped startups develop technologies for the armed forces. "We would like to get into it (civilian drone applications), but right now we have good traction with police forces and army, so that's where our focus is at," said that the company had supplied 60 surveillance drones to Karnataka Police and subsequently received a repeat order.

Real-World Military Applications Expand

Women police officers undergo drone operation training conducted by Indian drone manufacturer NeoSky in Karnataka, India. (Photo: NeoSky) NeoSky is also helping Indian Army units establish drone-training facilities, providing equipment, simulators and training in drone assembly, maintenance and operation.

Meanwhile, General Autonomy's Farid Ahsan said heightened regional security tensions along India's border with Pakistan last year prompted the company to shift from industrial automation to defence. "We understood that the biggest requirement for adopting robotics in India is at the front line," he said, citing the harsh conditions and risks faced by soldiers.

Industry players told CNA that turning growing demand into a sustainable business will depend on developing reliable technology, reducing reliance on imported components and securing a steady flow of orders.