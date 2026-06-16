Indian AI Startup Sarvam Raises $234M in Series B Led by HCLTech at $1.5B Valuation

Sarvam AI, an Indian developer of large language models, announced a $234 million first close of its $300 million Series B funding round led by HCLTech, which invested $150 million for a 10.5% stake. The startup aims to build sovereign AI solutions and train next-generation models for agentic AI, coding, and cybersecurity.

Indian AI startup Sarvam AI, which develops large language models (LLMs), has raised US$234 million in the first close of its US$300 million Series B funding round, achieving a valuation of US$1.5 billion.

The funding round was led by HCLTech, an Indian IT services and technology company, which invested US$150 million to acquire a 10.5% stake in Sarvam. The round was co-led by US-based venture capital firm Bessemer Venture Partners, with participation from existing investors Khosla Ventures and Peak XV Partners. This investment marks one of the largest funding rounds for an Indian AI startup and underscores the growing interest in building sovereign AI capabilities in India.

HCLTech stated that it will leverage its expertise, client network, data, software, and engineering strength to help Sarvam build a robust AI ecosystem for India and other markets. In return, Sarvam will assist HCLTech in developing specific language models and AI solutions for its global client base, as well as accelerate the development of sovereign AI solutions for governments and regulated industries.

The partnership aims to address the unique linguistic and cultural needs of diverse markets while ensuring data sovereignty and security. The investment will also fund Sarvam's research on training its next frontier model for agentic AI, coding, and cybersecurity use cases, according to the company. In February, Sarvam released two foundational models: a 105-billion-parameter (105B) model and a 30B model, both trained from scratch in India.

These models are designed to understand and generate Indian languages, making them suitable for applications in education, healthcare, and governance. Sarvam AI co-founder and CEO Pratyush Kumar presented these models at India's inaugural AI Impact Summit, showcasing the startup's commitment to building AI that reflects India's linguistic diversity. With the new funding, Sarvam plans to expand its team, enhance its research capabilities, and deploy its models across various sectors, aiming to become a key player in the global AI landscape





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Sarvam AI Hcltech Series B Funding Large Language Models Sovereign AI

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