Rahul Gandhi Leads Delhi March Demanding Election Chief Gyanesh Kumar Resign Over Voter List Revisions

Indian authorities tightened security in Delhi on Nov 1 as Rahul Gandhi led an opposition march demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resign over voter list revisions. The Election Commission denies bias as analysts call the youth-led protests Modi's worst crisis since 2014.

India n authorities tightened security in Delhi on Nov 1 before a major opposition march led by Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, deploying riot control vehicles and warning of traffic diversions.

The protest will demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over controversial voter list revisions. Security personnel carrying batons and shields, accompanied by riot control vehicles, surrounded the site of the planned opposition protest in New Delhi. The opposition says it expects hundreds of thousands of people to participate in what it describes as a major challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party.

Also read Indian Police Secure Site for Rahul Gandhi-Led Opposition Protest Over Voter Lists

Security Deployed for Delhi Opposition Rally

Visuals from news agency ANI showed riot control vehicles and dozens of security officers outside the rally venue. Announcements were made urging people to ensure smooth traffic movement and cooperate with police officials. Delhi Traffic Police said a large gathering was expected at the venue, and traffic regulations and diversions would be implemented as required. Senior police officer Rohit Rajbir told ANI that people had started arriving to participate in the rally.

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He said proper arrangements were ensured at the venue, and arrangements were also planned on the route of the march that would happen in a few hours. The opposition parties have announced they will hold a nearly 1.5km march on Nov 1 from Central Delhi to the Ramlila Maidan, the designated site for their protest rally.

Opposition parties, student organisations and the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party have held near-daily demonstrations since October demanding that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar step down over the voter list revision that critics say favours the BJP. The Election Commission has denied favouring any party and said wrongly deleted voters can re-enrol. The BJP has accused rivals of trying to undermine democracy by wrongly questioning legitimate electoral processes.

Protests Over Voter List Revisions

The protests demanding Kumar's resignation erupted after The Indian Express newspaper reported in September that his two deputies had raised several concerns internally about voter list revisions, registration procedures and digital systems. The change, which began in 2025, removed more than 130 million names, more than the population of Japan, from voter lists. This included 28 million who died, 63 million who relocated and 30 million who could not be traced.

Opposition parties allege the deletions disproportionately affect Muslim voters and other minorities, who are unlikely to support the Hindu nationalist ruling party. The poll panel and the BJP reject these allegations. Analysts say the youth protests, and growing support for the opposition, form the worst crisis for Modi since he came to power in 2014.

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Government Stable Amid Electoral Crisis

However, his government remains stable and the next general election is not due until 2029.