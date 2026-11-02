Indian Court Lets Actor Imran Khan Stay Until December 7 After Protest Apology

An Indian court allowed Bollywood actor Imran Khan, a US citizen, to remain in the country until December 7 after he apologised for joining protests against the election chief, extending a hold on a government order that had asked him to leave.

An India n court allowed Bollywood actor Imran Khan to remain in the country until early December after he apologised on Nov 2 for taking part in a protest, local media reported.

Imran Khan Ordered To Leave India

The government had asked him to leave for breaching immigration laws. Khan, 43, is a US citizen and was asked to leave the country by Oct 28 after he was accused of joining protests in Mumbai against the country's election chief in October. The protests were held by the Cockroach Janta Party, or CJP, seeking the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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Last week, the Bombay High Court put the government order on hold until Nov 2 and extended it to Dec 7 on that day. The court extended the suspension of the government order until the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, a federal agency responsible for tracking and monitoring foreign nationals in India, decides the case after hearing Khan, LiveLaw reported.

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The court said on Nov 2 that Khan had no right to protest or participate in protests as he was a foreign national of Indian origin. It said he was not even remotely affected by the revision of voter lists that has triggered nationwide protests, legal website LiveLaw reported. The court sought an unconditional apology from Khan and directed him to give an undertaking that he would not participate in such protests again, LiveLaw reported.

Khan's lawyer said he would give the undertaking right away and also promised not to encourage or instigate others to participate in such protests, LiveLaw said. Under Indian law, the participation of foreigners in political protests can be treated as a violation of immigration and visa rules. Khan was detained by security personnel during a protest in Mumbai, India, on October 10, 2026, according to a Reuters photo by a stringer.

Actor Comes From Prominent Film Family

A nephew of actor Aamir Khan, Imran belongs to a prominent film family. He acted in several hit Bollywood films from 2008 to 2015 before suddenly retiring. The case has drawn attention because of his film background and his US citizenship. The court's decision means Khan can stay in India while the Foreigners Regional Registration Office reviews his case.

That agency will hear Khan before deciding whether the government order should stand. Until then, the suspension of the order remains in place through Dec 7. The ruling followed his apology for taking part in the Mumbai protest. The court made clear that foreign nationals of Indian origin do not have the right to join such political demonstrations, especially when they are not directly affected by the issue involved.

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The nationwide protests were sparked by the revision of voter lists. Khan was accused of joining the Mumbai demonstrations against the election chief in October. The government then cited immigration and visa rules when it asked him to leave by Oct 28. Khan's lawyer moved quickly to satisfy the court's conditions.

Lawyer Promises Compliance With Court

According to LiveLaw, the lawyer said Khan would give the required undertaking immediately and would not encourage or instigate others to join the protests. The court accepted that position and extended the hold on the removal order. Khan, 43, had a successful Bollywood career from 2008 to 2015 before he suddenly retired. He is the nephew of actor Aamir Khan and belongs to a prominent film family.

His US citizenship placed him under immigration scrutiny after the protest participation. The Bombay High Court's order keeps the government's removal directive suspended until Dec 7, when the Foreigners Regional Registration Office is expected to decide the case after hearing him. The case remains pending before that federal agency.