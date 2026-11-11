Indian Garment Exporters Shift Away from US Market after 50% Tariff Shock

Facing steep tariffs, Indian apparel firms like Orient Craft and Gokaldas Exports reduce US sales and target Europe and Britain for growth, reshaping trade dynamics.

Indian garment exporters are redefining their trade routes after the United States imposed a 50% tariff on Indian apparel in April 2025. Firms that once routed the bulk of their production to Washington now pivot to Britain, Europe and domestic markets, aiming to lower costs and secure new revenue streams.

Tariff Shock and Immediate Response

The tariff hike was enacted under Section 301 of U.S. law, adding an initial duty of 10% to Indian products and accompanying base tariffs ranging from 6% to 12%. Prior to the shock, the United States accounted for roughly 84% of Orient Craft's exports. By August, that share dropped below 10%, with annual US sales falling to about 1.5 billion rupees.

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Sudhir Dhingra, the 77‑year‑old founder of Orient Craft, cut US shipments after Donald Trump announced the increase, citing uncertainty and the risk of having a single market dominate the company's fortunes.

Strategic Redirection to Europe and Britain

Gokaldas Exports, which employs more than 53,000 workers, announced a plan to boost European sales to 25%-30% over the next three to five years. Current US share stands at 35%-40%, down from a peak of 55% in 2024. The company's strategy also involves expanding its Ranchi operations, adding up to 4,600 new jobs.

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Britain offers a duty‑free entry for Indian clothing under the India‑UK trade agreement that became effective in July. Similar EU accords could eliminate duties of 12% to 17%, making European markets attractive.

Impact on the Broader Indian Apparel Industry

Exports to the United States fell 9.8% in the April to August period, amounting to US$4.0 billion, while shipments to other markets rose 3.7% to US$15.2 billion. Industry estimates show the U.S. share of Indian exports dropped to 25.4% at the end of August from 28.3% in 2022.

Key targets for expansion include Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands, according to A. Sakthivel, chairman of the Apparel Export Promotion Council. Multiple exporters have confirmed that diversification is becoming a structural necessity, even if they remain open to maintaining a presence in the U.S. market.

Future Outlook and Market Dynamics

Despite the significant tariff increase, Indian exporters are not eliminating U.S. trade entirely. They acknowledge the market's size and existing relationships but recognise that the future depends on a balanced portfolio across multiple economies.

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The shift toward Britain and Europe, combined with a growing domestic market valued at $150 billion and a 7%-8% growth rate, provides a buffer against future international trade disruptions and supports the livelihoods of thousands of workers dependent on apparel exports.