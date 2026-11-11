Indian Garment Exporters Cut US Reliance After Tariff Shock, Shift to Europe and UK

Indian garment exporters are permanently reducing their dependence on the US after tariff hikes of up to 50%, shifting sales to Britain, Europe and other markets. Orient Craft has cut US sales to under 10% from 84%, while Gokaldas Exports and others expand in Europe.

India n garment exporters are permanently reducing their dependence on the United States after the tariff shock of 2025, in a shift that could strengthen New Delhi in trade talks with Washington and cut India's vulnerability to US pressure over time.

At Orient Craft's factory in Ranchi, hundreds of women stitch dresses, shirts and children's clothing for British retailers Next and Marks & Spencer. Not long ago, most of the company's output would have gone to the US. But founder Sudhir Dhingra, 77, has cut shipments there since the US hiked tariffs, which rose to as much as 50 per cent last year, hitting orders from customers including American Eagle and Gap.

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Exporters Shift Strategy After US Tariff Shock

Even with duties now lower and the possibility of a trade pact, Dhingra decided it is too much of a risk to depend so heavily on one market. Even if there is a deal, what is the guarantee that it will hold water, he said. I don't wish to see that sword on my head. Dhingra said US buyers cancelled orders or sought discounts after US President Donald Trump first announced the tariff hikes in April 2025.

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Some asked suppliers to absorb 25 per cent of the duty, despite manufacturers' margins being less than 10 per cent. Orient Craft has since moved sales to Britain, Europe and, to a lesser extent, India. The US now accounts for less than 10 per cent of sales, down from 84 per cent before the tariffs, with annual exports of about 1.5 billion rupees (S$20.5 million).

US duties on Indian products are currently 10 per cent under Section 301, a US law allowing tariffs on imports, as well as base tariffs from six per cent to 12 per cent. Gokaldas Exports, which employs more than 53,000 people and is one of India's biggest garment exporters, is turning to Europe. It is not a temporary shift, said Managing Director Sivaramkrishnan Ganapathi.

Diversifying Toward Europe and Local Markets

The company aims to raise Europe's revenue share to 25 per cent to 30 per cent over the next three to five years, he said, from 15 per cent to 16 per cent, reducing the US share to 35 per cent to 40 per cent from 50 per cent to 55 per cent. In April to August, India's textile, apparel and home-furnishings exports to the US fell 9.8 per cent to $4.0 billion, while shipments to other markets rose 3.7 per cent to US$15.2 billion (S$19.4 billion), according to the Global Trade Research Institute.

The US share of Indian exports fell to 25.4 per cent at the end of August from 28.3 per cent in 2022, according to industry estimates. Exporters said US tariff uncertainty, higher shipping costs and US buyers' discount demands have squeezed margins, making other markets, including the UAE, UK and EU, look more attractive.

Indian clothing also gets duty-free access to Britain under the India-UK trade deal that came into effect in July, while a similar EU agreement could eliminate duties of 12 per cent to 17 per cent. Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands are key targets, said A. Sakthivel, chairman of the Apparel Export Promotion Council, an industry group. Exporters are also looking to lower manufacturing costs.

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Ranchi, in the eastern state of Jharkhand, is best known for coal and iron ore, but is now luring garment factories with subsidies, easier land access and its educated and reliable workforce. Reuters visited three factories in and around Ranchi, together employing about 8,000 people.

We have at least a 10 per cent efficiency advantage here over other locations, said Mrityunjay Singh, senior vice president of operations at Gokaldas, which has two factories in Ranchi and plans to open a third, creating up to 4,600 jobs. We can't rely on a single market, product or buyer, said Birendra Rawat of Ranchi-based Auburn Design, which makes Jockey underwear and clothing for local licensee Page Industries, and produces five million to six million garments a month to be sold in India and neighbouring countries.

Structural Shift Away from US Dependence

India's own apparel market, valued at US$150 billion and growing seven per cent to eight per cent annually, provides a buffer against export uncertainty through steadier cash flows and demand. Diversification is becoming a structural strategy, especially for exporters heavily exposed to the US market, said Chandrima Chatterjee, secretary general of the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry.

Exporters said they would not abandon the US completely given the size of the market and longstanding relationships with buyers, but the upheaval of the tariff shock meant it was unlikely to regain its former dominance, even if duties eased. The US market remains important, but it can't decide the future of thousands of families who depend on us, Dhingra said.