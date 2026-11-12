Indonesia 2026 Fires Caused by Climate Change and El Nino Study

New research links Indonesia's devastating 2026 haze to climate change and El Nino. The study reveals how human-induced warming and weather patterns caused nearly 2.9 million hectares of land to burn across South East Asia.

A comprehensive new study published on November 13 by the World Weather Attribution group of scientists reveals that climate change and the El Nino weather phenomenon were the primary drivers behind the catastrophic land fires in Indonesia during 2026. The analysis confirms that these environmental forces combined to create extreme conditions that sustained a months-long inferno, choking South East Asia in thick haze and causing significant health crises across the region.

Climate Change Amplifies El Nino Drought Severity

The World Weather Attribution study, led by Theodore Keeping from Imperial College London, determined that human-induced global warming played a larger role than the El Nino cycle in amplifying heat across the region. During the seasonal dry weather from August to October, temperatures rose by approximately 1.6 degrees Celsius, a shift largely attributed to climate change. This warming made the hot, dry atmospheric conditions approximately three times more likely to occur compared to a pre-industrial climate.

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While El Nino conditions made these extreme dry conditions five times more likely, climate change was found to be the dominant factor in pushing temperatures into record-breaking territory. Maja Vahlberg, a technical adviser at the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre, emphasized that even with the boost from climate change, El Nino conditions are highly predictable. This predictability offers a crucial window for proactive, preventative action to stop future disasters from reaching the same destructive scale.

Peatland Drainage Fuels Record-Breaking Burn Area

The root cause of the 2026 haze crisis is the burning of peatlands in Indonesia that had been drained decades ago to make way for plantation land. Theodore Keeping explained that while human activity sets fires every year in Indonesia, the drought conditions during El Nino years allow these fires to catch and grow severe enough to get out of control. The fires have now razed nearly 2.9 million hectares of land this year, an area roughly 18 times the size of London.

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The meteorological data supports these findings, with September 2026 marking Indonesia's fifth driest September since 1991. Pramudhian Firdaus, a meteorologist at the Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics, noted that less-than-normal rainfall occurred across about 84% of the archipelago during that month. The current El Nino event halved the amount of rainfall between July and October, while climate change dampened regional rainfall by about 15%.

Health Impacts and Regional Haze Spillover

The environmental degradation has translated into severe public health consequences for the region. The fires caused more than 400,000 respiratory infections in Indonesia alone, creating a massive burden on local healthcare systems. The smoke plumes were so dense that parts of Kalimantan turned an apocalyptic orange in October, visually demonstrating the intensity of the burning peatlands and vegetation.

The impact of the haze extended well beyond Indonesian borders, affecting neighboring countries in South East Asia. According to the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre's website, moderate smoke plumes were still observed emanating from hot spots in the eastern parts of Kalimantan on November 12. This cross-border pollution highlights the urgent need for regional cooperation in managing climate risks and fire prevention strategies.

Restoration Solutions for Future Fire Prevention

Scientists involved in the study have called for immediate structural changes to prevent future catastrophes. They emphasized that peatland restoration, raising water tables, and reducing deforestation are critical steps needed to mitigate the risk of illegal slash-and-burn fires. These measures could significantly reduce the likelihood of future haze events by making the landscape less flammable and less prone to catching fire during dry seasons.

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The analysis was conducted by an international team of scientists from Indonesia, the United States, the Netherlands, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. They evaluated the fire season from August to October, studying seasonal rainfall, temperatures, and sustained periods of hot, dry air that dry vegetation and increase flammability. Their work underscores that while natural climate patterns like El Nino are powerful drivers, human-induced warming makes fire weather significantly hotter, drier, and harder to contain.