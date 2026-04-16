Indonesia Airfares Skyrocket Amidst Significant Fuel Surcharge Hike

A substantial increase in the government-mandated fuel surcharge, reaching up to 38 percent, has sent domestic airfares in Indonesia soaring. Passengers are facing ticket price hikes of up to 50 percent, significantly disrupting travel plans and igniting public anger. Analysts attribute the sharp rise, which surpasses government projections, to delays in tax subsidies and the escalating cost of jet fuel due to Middle East tensions.

Indonesia 's domestic air travel landscape has been significantly disrupted following a substantial fuel surcharge hike, with the government announcing an increase of up to 38 per cent. This sharp rise has directly translated into soaring airfares, catching many passengers off guard and leading to widespread frustration and a vocal backlash across social media platforms. Passengers report experiencing ticket price increases of as much as 50 per cent, far exceeding the government's initial projection of a 9 per cent to 13 per cent increment.

Analysts point to a delay in the disbursement of tax subsidies from the current administration as a contributing factor to this pronounced price surge. The ripple effects are being felt by individuals and the aviation industry alike, with some travellers forced to cancel or postpone their plans due to the prohibitive costs. Illustrative accounts highlight the severity of the situation. One passenger, who preferred to remain anonymous, shared her experience of ticket prices for flights between Kualanamu International Airport in North Sumatra and Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Tangerang skyrocketing.

Previously costing between 1.6 million and 1.9 million rupiah (approximately US$93 to US$111), economy class tickets on this route have now climbed to around 2.5 million rupiah. Business class fares are reportedly reaching alarming heights, ranging from 8 million to 14 million rupiah. Ticket records from early April 2026, examined by this news outlet, confirm these dramatic increases, with average fares on the Medan to Jakarta route exceeding 2 million rupiah. Citilink, a low-cost carrier under Garuda Indonesia, was noted to have the highest listed price for an economy ticket at 2.5 million rupiah, a stark contrast to its pricing of approximately 1.6 million rupiah just a month prior, signifying a more than 50 per cent jump.

A quick check on flight aggregator websites on April 15 revealed the cheapest available fare at 1.8 million rupiah, while premium options from Garuda Indonesia reached 2.8 million rupiah. The passenger also detailed personal travel disruptions, including a two-day delay in her return to Jakarta due to the difficulty in securing an affordable ticket, a situation she normally associates with peak holiday periods, not the post-Idul Fitri travel season.

Similar sentiments of shock and dismay are being shared by Indonesian netizens. Complaints about inflated prices have flooded social media, with many expressing the tough choices they face. One user, Dion Haryadi, reported that a Batik Air flight from Batam to Jakarta, typically priced around 1.5 million rupiah, had surged to approximately 2.4 million rupiah.

Aviation analysts attribute the fares exceeding government-regulated caps, in part, to the delayed release of promised government incentives following a significant increase in jet fuel prices, itself a consequence of ongoing tensions in the Middle East. The global geopolitical situation has undeniably driven up the cost of jet fuel, creating a challenging environment for airlines and consumers. Aviation analyst Alvin Lie described the situation as a collective sharing of the burden, where the public, airlines, and the government are all experiencing economic strain.

The government, in an effort to mitigate the impact, has chosen to forgo a portion of its revenue. This move comes after the Indonesian National Air Carriers Association (INACA) had advocated for a 15 per cent increase in the fuel surcharge. The government's decision on April 6 to standardize the fuel surcharge at 38 per cent across all aircraft types, a notable increase from previous caps of 10 per cent for jets and 25 per cent for propeller aircraft, reflects the mounting pressure to address rising operational costs.

The fuel surcharge is a mechanism designed to allow airlines to recoup escalating jet fuel expenses, with its rate determined by a government-defined formula and updated regularly. The recent surge in fuel prices was particularly pronounced, with Pertamina, the state energy company, reporting an average increase of around 70 per cent for domestic routes and 80 per cent for international routes in April compared to March. At Soekarno-Hatta Airport, the price of domestic jet fuel escalated from 13,656.51 rupiah per litre in March to 23,551.08 rupiah per litre in April, a significant uptick of over 70 per cent.





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