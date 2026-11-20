President Prabowo Subianto and President Xi Jinping advance US$71.8 billion strategic partnerships and South China Sea joint development talks during their Nov 20 meeting.

Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto and China President Xi Jinping held high-level talks on Friday, November 20, at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Shenzhen, China. The bilateral discussion focused on expanding economic investment partnerships and navigating complex diplomatic developments regarding cooperation in the South China Sea. The Indonesian government confirmed that both nations identified significant prospects for strategic alignment in the vital waterway.

Economic Partnerships and Investment Agreements

During the summit, the two leaders initiated negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, a move designed to deepen commercial ties between Jakarta and Beijing. This diplomatic engagement followed a significant agreement reached on Wednesday, where Indonesia and China committed to launching four strategic partnerships valued at US$71.8 billion. These substantial investments are slated to include the development of ten smart cities, marking a major escalation in infrastructure collaboration between the two Asian powers.

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President Xi emphasized the importance of advancing major infrastructure projects during the meeting, specifically citing the US$7.3 billion China-funded bullet train project. Beyond transportation, the Chinese leader urged for expanded cooperation in critical sectors including energy, mineral resources, artificial intelligence, the digital economy, and clean energy initiatives. This directive aligns with President Prabowo's recent administrative actions, including the ratification of Indonesia's membership in the World AI Cooperation Organisation, an intergovernmental body established by China to foster global governance in artificial intelligence.

South China Sea Cooperation and Sovereignty Stances

A central theme of the dialogue involved cooperation in the South China Sea, a region marked by overlapping territorial claims and geopolitical tension. President Prabowo stated that both countries have reached a more aligned understanding regarding maritime cooperation, noting that progress has been made in discussions on areas for joint development. The Indonesian president affirmed that the relationship between the two nations continues to grow stronger, citing a mutual commitment to stabilizing and developing the strategic waterway through agreed-upon frameworks.

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However, maritime cooperation in the South China Sea remains a sensitive diplomatic issue for Indonesia. In November 2024, the signing of a maritime development deal regarding joint development in areas of overlapping claims sparked domestic controversy. Critics and analysts warned that the wording could be interpreted as a deviation from Jakarta's long-held stance as a non-claimant state, potentially compromising Indonesia's sovereign rights to exploit resources within its exclusive economic zone. In response to the backlash, Indonesia's foreign ministry clarified that Jakarta does not recognize China's expansive claims over the South China Sea, with President Prabowo reiterating his commitment to safeguard national sovereignty.

Diplomatic Context and Regional Strategy

President Prabowo's visit to China represents his first foreign trip since assuming the presidency, highlighting the strategic importance Beijing holds for Indonesia's foreign policy. Prabowo has previously praised China's achievements in poverty reduction and infrastructure development, framing the relationship as a model of efficient state-led growth. His administration seeks to balance deep economic integration with China against the broader geopolitical currents of the Indo-Pacific region.

During the APEC gathering in Shenzhen, President Prabowo also commented on the historic meeting between President Xi, US President Donald Trump, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. He expressed admiration for these top-level engagements, reflecting Indonesia's longstanding policy of non-alignment. By maintaining strong ties with major global powers while preserving its independent diplomatic posture, Indonesia aims to maximize economic benefits from these partnerships without compromising its strategic autonomy in the face of competing international interests.